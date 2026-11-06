UNHCR: Nearly 90 Million Displaced People Face Severe Climate Risks Ahead of COP31

A new UNHCR report says nearly 90 million forcibly displaced people live in countries highly exposed to droughts, floods and extreme heat, and calls for more climate adaptation funding at COP31.

Nearly 90 million forcibly displaced people are living in countries increasingly exposed to climate-related droughts, floods and extreme heat, the UN refugee agency said Friday, days before the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey.

UNHCR warned that more funding is needed to help vulnerable communities adapt. The report found that three-quarters of the world's displaced people live in countries facing severe exposure to climate-related hazards, including Afghanistan and Bangladesh. It said the findings show the overlap between conflict, displacement and climate change. Refugees face a double injustice, said Anton Leis Garcia, UNHCR's assistant high commissioner for operations.

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Refugees on frontlines of climate crisis

Forced to flee conflicts they did not cause, they are now on the frontlines of a climate crisis they have contributed least to, he said in a statement. Climate adaptation in fragile and displacement-affected areas is a matter of survival, he added. People forced to flee conflict, violence and persecution find themselves in places grappling with severe droughts, deadly floods and extreme heat, the organisation pointed out. For millions, climate change is not a distant threat, Garcia said.

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It is destroying shelters, undermining livelihoods and putting their hopes of rebuilding their lives at risk. The report highlighted the experience of a Sudanese refugee who fled conflict in al-Fashir in June 2023 to the Farchana refugee settlement in eastern Chad. The refugee said she sometimes goes a week without finding safe water and must walk increasingly long distances for alternative sources as nearby seasonal riverbeds dry up amid intensifying heat.

UNHCR also warned that climate change is making it harder for displaced people to return home sustainably. More than two-thirds of refugees who returned home during the first half of 2026 went back to countries highly vulnerable to climate hazards, placing them at risk of renewed displacement. In Syria, where nearly four million displaced people have recently returned, declining groundwater and climate shocks are threatening recovery.

Heat threats to refugee settlements

Flooding along the Euphrates River in May damaged homes and displaced thousands of people once again, the report said. Extreme heat is also a growing threat. By 2050, one in three refugee settlements across sub-Saharan Africa could face 100 or more days of dangerous heat each year, threatening health and livelihoods. In some settlements in Ethiopia, including Helaweyn, dangerous heat could persist for more than 200 days a year, increasing the risks of heatstroke and premature death.

Refugees often have limited access to cooling, water and reliable energy, making it harder to escape dangerous temperatures, the report said. Weather-related disasters are meanwhile spurring even more displacement inside countries, causing more than 255 million internal displacements worldwide over the past decade. That amounts to 70,000 each day, UNHCR said. UNHCR warned that this year's exceptionally strong El Nino could worsen climate-related risks in many refugee-hosting countries and trigger further displacement.

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In East Africa, forecasts indicate that severe flooding linked with the weather phenomenon could displace up to three million people across Somalia, Kenya, South Sudan and Uganda by the end of 2026. In the Sahel, drought, flooding and conflict could intensify competition over scarce resources, while parts of Asia face heightened risks of droughts, floods and cyclones.

Urging increased climate adaptation funding

UNHCR called on governments and climate-finance institutions meeting at COP31 to increase funding for climate adaptation and to include refugees and other displaced populations in national climate plans and financing mechanisms. The agency highlighted that only about 10 percent of global climate finance reaches fragile or conflict-affected countries hosting large populations of climate-exposed displaced people. We cannot allow those who have already lost so much to be left behind in global climate action, Garcia said.

On Wednesday, a separate UN report found rich countries were falling well short of the $305 billion needed each year to help developing nations adapt to climate change, even as extreme weather events become more frequent and severe.