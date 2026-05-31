83-year-old grandmother trapped in fire in Minglanilla

An 83-year-old grandmother, Lita Abella, was trapped in a fire that broke out in her family home in Minglanilla, Philippines. The victim was unable to escape the burning house and is currently receiving treatment.

An 83-year-old grandmother, Lita Abella , was trapped in a fire that broke out in her family home in Purok Avocado, Barangay Calajo-an, Minglanilla , at 4:38 am on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Minglanilla, the victim was unable to escape the burning house. The initial investigation revealed that the victim's son, Alex Obsiama, had seen the fire and tried to respond to the emergency.

However, he soon realized that there was a gas leak in the house. The house was made of light materials, which made it easy for the fire to spread and trap the victim inside. The family members were left traumatized by the incident and were in shock. The victim's daughter-in-law was not present at the time of the incident as she was in Linao-Lipata and was only able to return to the house past 6:00 am.

The police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire, with suspicions that the victim's lamp may have fallen or been knocked over, causing the blaze. The victim's daughter-in-law is still in the influence of the traumatic event and is undergoing counseling. The incident has left the family members struggling to cope with the aftermath of the tragedy





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Lita Abella Minglanilla Fire Tragedy Trauma

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