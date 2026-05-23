82 dead in China's Shanxi province gas explosion, rescue efforts continue

State media Xinhua reported that more than 200 people were safely brought to the surface and that more than 200 people were still missing after a gas explosion at a coal mine in China's Shanxi province, where eight workers were killed and 247 were on duty underground.

The death toll from a gas explosion at a coal mine in China's Shanxi province has risen to at least 82, according to state media Xinhua, with nine still missing.

The incident occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, where 247 workers were on duty underground. The Chinese government has ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and ensured rigorous accountability in accordance with the law. Premier Li Qiang called for timely and accurate release of information and strict accountability, emphasizing the need for more stringent regulations and safer practices in coal mines.

Rescue operations are still ongoing, and the cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the local emergency management authority in Qinyuan. The Liushenyu incident, although one of the deadliest reported in China in the past decade, is attributed to the country's significant reduction in coal mine fatalities since the early 2000s through more stringent regulations and safer practices





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Gas Explosion Coal Mine Shanxi Province Death Toll Rescue Efforts Investigation Premier Li Qiang

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