82 Chinese Vessels Spotted in West Philippine Sea, AFP Says

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has reported that a total of 82 Chinese vessels were monitored in some West Philippine Sea (WPS) features in May. The AFP spokesperson for the WPS, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, said that People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were seen in WPS features from May 1 to 31. This development underscores the continued conduct of activities that undermine the rules-based international order and challenge the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction within its maritime domain.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday said a total of 82 Chinese vessels were monitored in some West Philippine Sea (WPS) features in May.

In an update, AFP spokesperson for the WPS Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels were seen in WPS features from May 1 to 31. These figures underscore the continued conduct of activities that undermine the rules-based international order and challenge the Philippines' sovereign rights and jurisdiction within its maritime domain.

Trinidad said such actions contribute to regional tensions and highlight the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to international law. He added that the AFP remains committed to protecting national sovereignty, upholding maritime security and promoting peace, stability, and the rule of law in the West Philippine Sea. The military is working on sustained operational presence, enhanced maritime domain awareness, strengthened inter-agency coordination and continued capability development.

Tensions continue as Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual shipborne commerce, including parts claimed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. Parts of the South China Sea that fall within Philippine territory have been renamed by the government as West Philippine Sea to reinforce the country's claim.

The West Philippine Sea refers to the maritime areas on the western side of the Philippine archipelago including Luzon Sea and the waters around, within and adjacent to the Kalayaan Island Group and Bajo de Masinloc. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines over China's claims in the South China Sea, saying that it had no legal basis





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