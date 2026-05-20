796 Passed the Dentists Licensure Examination, Starting Online Registration for IDs

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 796 out of 896 passed the Dentists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao this May 2026. The top performing schools as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024 are highlighted. Registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done from July 8, 2026, online.

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 796 out of 896 passed the Dentists Licensure Examination given by the Board of Dentistry in NCR, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao this May 2026.

Starting from July 8, 2026, registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Those who will register are required to bring the screenshot of the system-generated registration form and a valid government-issued ID. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later





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Professional Regulation Commission Dentists Licensure Examination Board Of Dentistry Professional Identification Card Online Registration

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