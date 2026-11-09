70-Year-Old Farmer Alfredo Otochas Remains Devoted to Land in Opol

Alfredo Otochas, a 70-year-old farmer in Opol, Misamis Oriental, continues his lifelong dedication to agriculture despite rising costs and shrinking harvests in the changing municipality.

Alfredo Otochas, widely known in his community as Papa Predo, continues to cultivate the soil in Opol, Misamis Oriental, after sixty years of agricultural labor. The 70-year-old resident of Binubongan, Malanang, remains attached to his livelihood despite shrinking harvests and escalating farming expenses. MindaNews photographer Ivana Janlee Otoc documented the daily realities of this enduring farmer.

Daily Routine in Remote Opol Fields

Alfredo Otochas begins his day at 1 a.m., walking paths he has traversed for decades to reach his farm in a remote area two hours from the main road. The isolation of the Binubongan hut is broken only by the sounds of his footsteps and the work he performs. He feeds pigs, prepares breakfast, tends to cattle, and climbs coconut trees to gather tuba.

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For years, Alfredo Otochas visited the farm of his late wife at 6 a.m. each morning. He brought her food before returning to his own fields, a ritual that defined his routine for many years. Now, he performs these same tasks alone, yet the discipline remains unchanged in the quiet municipality of Opol.

Challenges of Modern Agriculture

Alfredo Otochas faces significant economic headwinds as fertilizer costs rise and crop yields decrease. The prices farmers receive for produce often fail to cover the expenses of labor and materials. Despite these financial pressures, the 70-year-old farmer states he will not stop working because farming is his identity.

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The landscape of Opol has transformed as it expands alongside Cagayan de Oro. While developed areas show more businesses, agricultural communities like Malanang and Bagocboc still rely on corn and livestock. Alfredo Otochas remains a fixture in these barangays where farming is still a primary livelihood.

Community Impact and Legacy

Alfredo Otochas and his late wife raised their son, Elmer Otoc, who also became a farmer. Their household extended beyond immediate family as they supported nephews, nieces, and adopted children through education. Their limited income from farming was stretched to send multiple relatives to school.

The legacy of Papa Predo is defined by resilience and community support. Even when providing for his own meals was difficult, Alfredo Otochas found ways to help dependent children. His story illustrates how agricultural work can sustain families and communities over generations in rural Misamis Oriental.