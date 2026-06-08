7.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines, Killing at Least Three

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit the southern Philippines on Monday, causing casualties, building collapses, and triggering tsunami warnings across the region. At least three people were killed, and many areas were evacuated as aftershocks continued.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Monday, June 8, 2026, resulting in at least three fatalities, numerous injuries, and widespread structural damage.

The quake, which occurred offshore south of General Santos City, a bustling city of approximately 720,000 residents, prompted immediate tsunami warnings for several countries including the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan, and Papua New Guinea. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a series of strong aftershocks, the largest measuring 6.5, beginning about two hours after the initial tremor. Local authorities and disaster response teams were quickly mobilized as the full extent of the devastation became apparent.

In General Santos City, a shopping center housing a Jollibee fast food restaurant was reduced to rubble, as confirmed by videos verified by Agence France-Presse (AFP). A school building, fortunately unoccupied at the time, also collapsed, with witnesses shouting in shock as the structure fell. Police Major Roland Catoburan reported that two individuals were crushed by a collapsing wall in Alabel, a neighboring municipality.

Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police confirmed another death and four injuries, stating that many buildings were affected but rescue operations were ongoing. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center advised that tsunami waves could strike within three hours along the coasts of the affected nations, urging coastal residents to move to higher ground immediately.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in affected areas of Mindanao, which was scheduled to be the first day of school, and called for immediate evacuation of coastal zones. In Kiamba, a coastal town near the epicenter, about 50,000 residents had already evacuated, with 80% of the population moving to higher ground, according to regional disaster chief Agripino Dacera.

General Santos City's airport was closed indefinitely, and neighboring Indonesia and Malaysia also issued evacuation warnings, though Jakarta later lifted its alert. Japan issued a tsunami advisory for its Pacific coast, projecting waves up to one meter. The Philippines, situated on the Pacific Ring of Fire, experiences frequent seismic activity; recent quakes in Mindanao and Cebu have caused significant casualties and destruction. Authorities continue to assess damage and conduct rescues as aftershocks persist.

The earthquake underscores the ongoing threat posed by the region's tectonic activity, with the Ring of Fire known for generating some of the world's most powerful earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. In October 2025, eastern Mindanao was struck by earthquakes of magnitudes 7.4 and 6.7, killing at least eight people. Earlier, a magnitude 6.9 quake in Cebu province killed 76 and destroyed or damaged 72,000 buildings.

International aid organizations have offered assistance, and local disaster response teams are working tirelessly to provide relief to affected communities. The full scope of the damage remains unknown as rescue efforts continue in the aftermath of this devastating natural disaster





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