7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Mindanao, PHIVOLCS Investigates Link to Cotabato Trench

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Mindanao on June 8, 2026, causing building collapses, school evacuations, and a temporary tsunami warning. PHIVOLCS is examining the role of the Cotabato Trench in the tremor, which has resulted in eight fatalities and dozens of damaged structures.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Mindanao , Philippines, on June 8, 2026, at approximately 7:37 a.m., with its epicenter located 32 kilometers southwest of Maasim, Sarangani.

Initial reports from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) indicated a magnitude 7 event at a depth of 10 kilometers, but this was later corrected to a depth of 33 kilometers. The tremor, which was felt across a wide area, triggered a tsunami warning for much of Mindanao, though this was later cancelled after PHIVOLCS determined that the resulting waves were too small to cause damage.

The disaster occurred on the first day of classes for the 2026-2027 school year, leading to terrifying scenes at schools like Mahayahay Elementary in General Santos City, where a building collapsed as children screamed in fear. At the Malalag, Davao del Sur School of Fisheries, the flag ceremony was interrupted by violent shaking, and a covered court filled with panicked students and teachers fleeing the tremor. Videos captured the aftermath, including people experiencing consecutive aftershocks near an airport.

As of 1 p.m., the Office of Civil Defense reported a death toll of eight, based on inputs from local disaster management councils. The Philippine National Police documented 20 damaged structures in the Soccsksargen region, affecting 14 facilities including commercial establishments, two schools, two hospitals, and two residential houses. PHIVOLCS recorded 138 aftershocks by 11 a.m., nine of which were felt, with magnitudes ranging from 1.3 to 6.7.

Authorities are now investigating whether the earthquake is linked to the Cotabato Trench, a deep underwater trench southwest of Mindanao near Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao, and South Cotabato. According to PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol, the data is being analyzed to confirm the cause, noting that the epicenter's proximity to Sarangani Bay suggests a possible connection.

The Cotabato Trench is a highly active seismic feature formed by the subduction of oceanic crust beneath the Philippine Mobile Belt, where tectonic plate interaction accumulates stress and eventually releases it as earthquakes. PHIVOLCS cautions that the trench can produce moderate to strong tremors, including megathrust earthquakes. A historical precedent is the August 17, 1976 Moro Gulf earthquake, a magnitude 8.1 event along the same trench that generated a devastating tsunami killing an estimated 8,000 people in Mindanao.

Despite the cancellation of the tsunami warning, PHIVOLCS urged coastal communities to stay vigilant, especially during strong aftershocks. The agency reminded the public to watch for natural tsunami signs, such as strong earthquakes, sudden rises or falls in sea level, and the sound of approaching waves. The incident underscores the persistent seismic hazard posed by the Cotabato Trench and the need for continuous monitoring and disaster preparedness in vulnerable regions of Mindanao





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Earthquake Mindanao PHIVOLCS Cotabato Trench Tsunami Warning

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