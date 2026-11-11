6 suspects arrested after Nueva Ecija convenience store robbery

Six male suspects aged 19 to 22 were arrested in a hot pursuit operation after robbing a convenience store in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, with police recovering guns, grenades and cash.

Six suspected robbers were arrested following a hot pursuit operation after an armed robbery at a convenience store in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija on Tuesday evening, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Director Police Brigadier General Jess Mendez said the suspects, aged 19 to 22, allegedly barged into the convenience store in Barangay Pambuan at around 9:30 p.m. CCTV footage showed a white van arriving and parking in front of the store before the suspects alighted from the vehicle. They entered the store pretending to be customers until one suspect held the cashier at gunpoint. Pinasok dito yung convenience store, tinutukan yung cashier, then umalis sila.

Also read Armed Robbery at Convenience Store in Nueva Ecija: Four Suspects Arrested

Suspects Tie up Victims, Loot Cash Register and Cellphones

Then good thing, nai-report naman agad, Mendez told reporters in a phone patch interview. The suspects reportedly pointed a gun at the cashier, threatened the employees, took their money and their cellphones, and tied up the two victims using cable ties. The suspects wiped out the cash register, took cellphones, and tied the hands of those inside the store. One of the suspects even took the cashier to the stock room and asked her to open a vault.

They then quickly got back to the getaway vehicle and sped away. After the suspects left, the victims were able to cut the tie on their hands and broke free and called for help. The robbery was reported to the Gapan City Police Station at around 10:10 p.m., prompting police to immediately launch a hot pursuit operation. So mabilis tayong nagpakalat ng tracker team.

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Hanggang nagkakahabulan, hanggang nakarating ng boundary ng Santo Tomas, Batangas at Alaminos, Mendez said. Cops tracked the suspects van as it passed through several towns in Nueva Ecija before intercepting it near the boundary of Alaminos and Santo Tomas, where all six suspects were arrested hours later at about 2 a.m. Upon interception, four guns, four grenades and P35,000 in cash were recovered from the suspects, who were just about between 19 and 22 years old.

Police Intercept Fugitives at Batangas-Alaminos Boundary, Recover Arms

Police also recovered money allegedly taken from the convenience store, as well as license plates reportedly used by the suspects to switch the vehicle's plates to evade detection. Mendez said the suspects came from different places but were reportedly staying in the Taguig area. The suspects were also allegedly involved in other robbery incidents in San Mateo and Rodriguez, Rizal, according to the police official. Mendez said the suspects were already implicated in a previous robbery case in Rizal.

Authorities are still verifying the vehicle's details and the exact amount of money taken from the convenience store as further investigation is ongoing.