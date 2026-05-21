57 Sea Turtle Hatchlings Released into West Philippine Sea

Personnel from the Joint Task Unit Pag-asa (JTUP) under the Western Naval Command (WesNavCom) station at the Pag-asa Island released a total of 57 sea turtle hatchlings into the West Philippine Sea on Monday, May 18. The hatchlings were found on the island’s shores and were temporarily held in captivity for almost two months by JTUP operatives for protection and monitoring before they were released into the sea. The military unit tasked to safeguard the country’s maritime security in WPS described the release of the hatchlings as ‘a small step for a hatchling, a giant leap for the ocean.’ WesNavCom said the hatchlings release also serves as a reminder that protection of the West Philippine Sea is not limited to territorial claims but also as a means of preserving the environment and the rich marine life there. Each hatchling released carries hope for a healthier ocean and a better future for the next generation, WesNavCom said in a statement.

Personnel from the Joint Task Unit Pag-asa (JTUP) under the Western Naval Command (WesNavCom) station at the Pag-asa Island released a total of 57 sea turtle hatchlings into the West Philippine Sea on Monday, May 18.

The hatchlings were found on the island’s shores and were temporarily held in captivity for almost two months by JTUP operatives for protection and monitoring before they were released into the sea. The military unit tasked to safeguard the country’s maritime security in WPS described the release of the hatchlings as ‘a small step for a hatchling, a giant leap for the ocean.

’ WesNavCom said the hatchlings release also serves as a reminder that protection of the West Philippine Sea is not limited to territorial claims but also as a means of preserving the environment and the rich marine life there. Each hatchling released carries hope for a healthier ocean and a better future for the next generation, WesNavCom said in a statement.





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Sea Turtle Hatchlings West Philippine Sea Military Protection Environment Marine Life

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