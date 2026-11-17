The 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila ended with new agreements on online scams, digital economy, space cooperation and AI safety, as President Marcos handed the chairship to Singapore.

The 49th Association of Southeast Asia n Nations Summit in Manila ended Tuesday with new agreements on online scams, digital trade, space cooperation and artificial intelligence, as the Philippines handed the chairship to Singapore.

Trump Visits Manila for ASEAN Summit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that ASEAN and the United States adopted principles to combat online scams, along with a statement outlining 10 principles for public-private partnerships to address the growing threat. Marcos made the announcement during the ASEAN-US Special Summit, attended by US President Donald Trump and other ASEAN leaders. The summit concluded the three-day event of the regional bloc. Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday afternoon.

Also read Marcos says ASEAN embodies kapwa through cooperation at Manila gala dinner

The Air Force One carrying Trump and his delegates landed at the Balagbag Ramp of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 5:33 p.m. They were welcomed by House Majority Leader and presidential son Sandro Marcos, Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez, US Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton, and Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano. Trump was accompanied by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

He will also have a bilateral meeting with Marcos before leaving for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in China. At the APEC meeting, Trump is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Earlier, Trump touted the United States lead in what he called super intelligence. Speaking at the ASEAN-US Special Summit, Trump said the emerging technology could drive economic growth on a scale bigger than the Industrial Revolution and the internet.

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He said the United States has the world's most powerful SI ecosystem and is ahead of other countries by a wide margin. We're leading everybody by a lot. And we hope to keep it that way. And we will keep it that way, Trump said.

The final-day schedule began with the ASEAN Plus Three Summit, followed by the Asia Zero-Emission Community Leaders Meeting, the ASEAN-Japan Summit, the ASEAN-India Summit, and the East Asia Summit. Leaders tackled ways to mitigate the increasing concerns of the volatility of geopolitical shocks, which Marcos said affected households across Asia more than ever before.

ASEAN Signs Digital Economy Framework Agreement

Our task today is to put our collective strength to work, Marcos said during the ASEAN Plus Three summit, urging leaders to congregate to ensure that families are safeguarded. The summit saw the signing of the world's first ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, which aims to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises and double the region's digital economy.

The agreement seeks to grow the digital economy from an estimated 1 trillion dollars to 2 trillion dollars by 2030 by integrating the digital market across the region. Several leaders arrived at the last minute. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attended the summit on Tuesday morning. He was represented earlier by Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron, who arrived in Manila on Saturday.

Cambodia arrived later due to its hosting of the 20th Francophonie Summit, which ended on Monday. Russia's foreign minister, Sergey Viktorovich Lavrov, also arrived in Manila on Tuesday morning. Russia's participation builds upon the Russia-ASEAN Commemorative Summit held in Kazan earlier in 2026. Japan and ASEAN launched a partnership to address threats brought by artificial intelligence in the region, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Tuesday.

Japan and ASEAN Launch AI Safety Partnership

In order to address new vulnerabilities associated with rapid development of AI, Japan-ASEAN AI Safety and Security Partnership was just launched, Takaichi said during her opening speech at the ASEAN-Japan Summit. Under its three pillars of the ASEAN-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Plane, Takaichi shared that Japan will promote the Japan-ASEAN AI co-creation initiative. ASEAN and India are expanding their partnership in digital technologies, defense, and space, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday.

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Building on a shared culture and heritage, our partnership is now expanding into new areas of cooperation, such as digital technologies, defense, and space, Modi said during his speech at the ASEAN-India Summit in Pasay City. Marcos also announced that an undersea power cable will soon connect Malaysia and the Philippines, the first such project within ASEAN.

I am happy to report that the first undersea cable for sharing of energy is going to be laid between Malaysia, Sabah in particular, and Philippines, in Mindanao, Marcos said during a press briefing after the summit. Leaders also adopted the bloc's first declaration dedicated exclusively to space cooperation, marking a milestone in regional efforts to advance space science and technology.

Philippines Passes ASEAN Chairmanship to Singapore

The ASEAN Leaders Declaration on the Advancement of Space Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation was spearheaded by the Philippines through the Philippine Space Agency during the 49th ASEAN Summit. Marcos also said ASEAN and China will finalize the definition of terms in the South China Sea Code of Conduct, as negotiations failed to be completed under the Philippines chairmanship. The Philippine National Police said it had not monitored any major security threats ahead of Trump's arrival.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Allen Rae Co said the security situation remained generally peaceful despite tensions between cops and protesters. During the closing ceremony, Marcos passed the chairmanship through the ceremonial handover of the gavel to Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, concluding Manila's year-long tenure. Throughout our chairship, we have sought to give meaning to our theme, Navigating our future together.

To be a compass that provides direction and to bring leadership, cohesion, and unity in all our actions, Marcos said in his closing remarks. He added that the issues across ASEAN were increasingly intertwined, noting that the true measure of the summit happens long after it is over, and that it is measured in the impact it leaves on families across the region. Our institutions must, therefore, become as connected as the challenges are that we fix.

And ultimately, every member state must be able to count on ASEAN, and ASEAN must be able to count on every member, said Marcos. The most important work of us cannot belong to one chair alone. Progress endures when each chair builds on what came before and leaves stronger foundations for what comes next, he added. As the new chair, Singapore is set to lead ASEAN in 2027, which coincides with the regional bloc's 60th anniversary.

Marcos noted that ASEAN's duty to better the lives of people continues as the Philippines handed over the chairship to Singapore for its 50th summit next year.