Poems on the Underground celebrates 40 years of featuring poetry on London Underground posters and carriages, inspired by Shakespeare and championed by Judith Chernaik.

Poems on the Underground marks its 40th anniversary, continuing a unique cultural tradition that transforms the daily commute across London. This long-running public art initiative displays curated poetry on station posters and tube carriage advertisements, offering passengers moments of literary reflection amidst the urban rush. The project has become one of the capital's most beloved cultural assets, engaging millions of commuters with words that range from classical to contemporary.

Shakespeare's Forest of Arden Inspires Tube Poetry Project

Judith Chernaik, an American essayist and novelist, conceived the idea for this project after moving to London in 1972 with her husband and children. While participating in play-reading groups organized by the Barrow poets, Chernaik was deeply moved by Shakespeare's "As You Like It." The character of Orlando hanging poems in the trees of the Forest of Arden inspired Chernaik to imagine the London Underground as a modern equivalent of that forest. She proposed to her literary friends that poems could be hung in the advertising spaces of the tube, treating the transit system as a place of transformation and freedom rather than just a mode of transport.

Also read Jollibee opens 12th UK store, targets 30 outlets in three years

Judith Chernaik and Barrow Poets Launch Literary Initiative

Chernaik's close friends, Gerard Benson and Cicely Herbert, who were part of the Barrow poets community, enthusiastically supported the concept. The Barrow poets were known for selling poems from handbarrows in local markets, bringing literature directly to the public. With their encouragement, Chernaik wrote to London Transport the following morning to propose the scheme. To her surprise, London Transport responded with interest, and after securing an Arts Council Grant in 1985, the initiative officially began. Gerard Benson and Cicely Herbert served as co-founders alongside Chernaik, helping to launch a program that would eventually be replicated in cities like New York, Paris, and Shanghai.

First Poems on Underground Featured Burns, Heaney, and Shelley

The inaugural selection of poems displayed in 1984 included a diverse mix of voices and eras. The list featured "Up in the Morning Early" from 1788 by Robert Burns, "The Railway Children" from 1984 by Seamus Heaney, and "Like a Beacon" from 1984 by Grace Nichols. Additional works included "Ozymandias" from 1818 by Percy Bysshe Shelley and "This Is Just To Say" from 1934 by William Carlos Williams. Grace Nichols' "Like a Beacon" was among the first to appear on a poster, evoking a melancholic yearning for her mother's cooking that resonated deeply with travelers.

Advertisement

Contemporary Poets Address London Life and Social Change

Over four decades, the program has expanded to include poets from around the world, addressing modern themes of urban life and social justice. Benjamin Zephaniah's "The London Breed" from 2001 expresses love for the polluted city, while Nigerian poet Niyi Osundare's "I Sing of Change" from 1981 declares hope for a world reshaped. More recently, Maura Dooley's 2023 poem "A Bunch of Consolation" urges passengers to love, speak up, and hold steady. These verses provide commuters with poignant reminders of their shared humanity, offering small moments of respite whether they are on an empty platform or in a crowded carriage.

Visual Design and Future Leadership of Tube Poetry Program

The visual presentation of the poems is integral to their impact, utilizing beautiful typography, color, and layout to catch the eye of hurried travelers. An example is Oscar Wilde's "Symphony in Yellow," first published in 1889, which includes an illustration of Wilde himself and references the color-coded omnibus routes of the time. Today, Chernaik's co-directors are the poets Imtiaz Dharker and George Szirtes, following the death of Gerard Benson in 2014 and the stepping back of Cicely Herbert. The project continues to counter the dehumanization of travel, a concern noted by Arthur Symons in 1909, by ensuring passengers are not merely disfigured by speed but enriched by art.