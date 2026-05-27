3rd Infantry Division Backs NTF-Elcac After Cernet Case Dismissal

The Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division supports the NTF-Elcac's stance that the dismissal of the terrorism financing case against Cernet was procedural and does not imply innocence, reaffirming commitment to combating terrorism.

The Philippine Army's 3rd Infantry Division (3ID), based in Camp General Macario B. Peralta Jr. in Jamindan, Capiz, has expressed its full support for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) following the dismissal of a terrorism financing case against members of the Community Empowerment Resource Network Inc. (Cernet).

In a statement released on [date], the 3ID echoed the position of the NTF-Elcac's Legal Cooperation Cluster, noting that the dismissal by the Regional Trial Court was based on procedural grounds and does not equate to a declaration of innocence. The division emphasized that the fight against terrorism financing remains a critical component of national security and that all lawful efforts to combat terrorism and its enablers must continue unabated.

The 3ID reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law while supporting the NTF-Elcac and other government agencies in their counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations. The division called on the public to remain vigilant and united against groups and individuals that exploit legal technicalities to undermine peace and stability.

It also urged local government units and agencies to exercise due diligence when partnering with organizations, ensuring that government resources and community initiatives are not infiltrated by entities that threaten peace, security, and development. The 3ID stressed that it will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement and judicial institutions, carrying out its mandate professionally and impartially in accordance with the Philippine Constitution and laws.

The 3rd Infantry Division oversees military operations in Western and Central Visayas, including the Negros Island Region, as part of the government's broader efforts to address insurgency and maintain internal security. The division's statement underscores the military's role in supporting the NTF-Elcac's legal and operational campaigns against communist armed groups and their alleged front organizations.

The Cernet case, which involved accusations of financing terrorist activities, has been a focal point in the government's campaign to dismantle the financial networks of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army. Despite the procedural dismissal, the 3ID remains steadfast in its mission to protect the nation from internal threats and to ensure that justice is served through proper legal channels





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