34 OFWs Return from Dubai as Over 10,000 Repatriated from Middle East; Employment Programs Show Progress

Thirty-four overseas Filipino workers arrived from Dubai early Friday amid Middle East tensions. The DMW reports that nearly 5,500 repatriated OFWs have found jobs through the National Reintegration Network, with over 10,400 individuals repatriated since hostilities began.

MANILA. Thirty-four overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) safely returned home from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) early Friday, March 6, 2026, amid the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

The group arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport and were greeted by officials from the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA). This repatriation flight was part of the ongoing government effort to bring home Filipinos from conflict-affected areas. Since the beginning of tensions between the United States and Iran, more than 10,400 OFWs and their dependents have been repatriated from the Middle East.

According to the DMW, as of June 17, a total of 10,446 individuals have returned: 8,281 OFWs, 1,803 dependents, and 362 stranded Filipinos. The government continues to monitor the situation closely and has activated emergency response teams in key locations across the region. The DMW stated that these repatriation efforts are prioritized to ensure the safety and well-being of every Filipino worker abroad.

Meanwhile, the reintegration of repatriated OFWs into the local workforce has shown promising results. Data from the DMW indicates that close to 5,500 repatriated OFWs have successfully found employment opportunities in the country. Specifically, a total of 5,480 repatriated OFWs have been hired by private firms and government agencies via the National Reintegration Network. This network coordinates with various departments to facilitate job placement.

Of that number, 2,467 OFWs directly benefitted from the DMW's employment facilitation activities. The DMW also referred 1,805 repatriated OFWs to the Department of Labor and Employment, 656 to the Department of Tourism, 383 to the Department of Health, 151 to the Department of Public Works and Highways, and 18 to the Department of Education. These placements cover a wide range of sectors, including construction, healthcare, education, and tourism.

The DMW emphasized that efforts are ongoing to match the skills of returning workers with available job vacancies in the country. Special attention is given to those who have been out of work for extended periods. Training programs are also being offered to help workers transition into new industries. The government aims to ensure that repatriated OFWs can rebuild their lives and contribute to the local economy.

In a statement, the DMW said: The government will continue to take immediate action for the safety of overseas Filipino workers and their families from the Middle East. We are committed to providing comprehensive support, from safe repatriation to sustainable reintegration. The agency also urged OFWs in other conflict-prone areas to coordinate with Philippine embassies for updates and assistance. The successful return of the 34 OFWs from Dubai is a testament to the government's proactive approach in managing the crisis.

Families of OFWs have expressed relief and gratitude, noting the swift response of authorities. One returnee shared that while leaving Dubai was difficult, they felt secure knowing the Philippine government was there to help. The DMW continues to work with international partners to facilitate further repatriations. As of this writing, no major casualties have been reported among Filipinos in the Middle East.

The government advises all overseas Filipinos to remain vigilant and to follow safety protocols issued by local authorities





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