33-year-old woman defends relationship with 18-year-old college basketball player

A 33-year-old woman, Apple, has sparked controversy after sharing a video statement defending her relationship with an 18-year-old college basketball player, David. The two have been dating since October 2025, despite the significant age gap.

A 33-year-old woman, Apple , has sparked controversy after sharing a video statement defending her relationship with an 18-year-old college basketball player, David . The two have been dating since October 2025, despite the significant age gap .

Apple, in the video, addressed the criticism from social media users, saying that they are both taking a risk and that she understands that David is still young. She also clarified that she did not groom him and that he was already 18 when they met. Apple's family has expressed their support for the couple, and they have both stated that they are happy and in love.

The video has since been deleted from TikTok, but it has continued to circulate online after being downloaded by some users. Apple has since apologized to those who were offended or hurt by their decision and thanked those who understand and support them. The controversy has raised questions about consent, age, and relationships, with some people expressing concern that Apple may be taking advantage of David's youth and inexperience.

Others have defended the couple, saying that they are both adults and can make their own decisions. The debate has sparked a wider conversation about the complexities of relationships and the importance of respecting people's choices, even if they are different from our own





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