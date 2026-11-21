The Department of Migrant Workers confirms the safe return of 31 Overseas Filipino Workers from Saudi Arabia after flight disruptions caused by Middle East conflicts.

The Department of Migrant Workers confirmed the successful repatriation of 31 Overseas Filipino Workers from Saudi Arabia on Saturday. These Filipino nationals arrived safely in Manila on Friday after their initial flights were disrupted by escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Disrupted Travel Plans in Saudi Arabia

Of the total group returning home, 16 workers originated from Riyadh. Their flights bound for the Philippines were canceled following security concerns in the region. Additionally, 14 other OFWs were stranded in Jeddah after their connecting flights to Manila were left behind.

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Saudi authorities reported intercepting three Houthi missiles that were targeting the capital city of Riyadh. This security escalation directly impacted travel logistics for foreign nationals in the country, prompting the immediate need for alternative repatriation measures.

Coordinated Rescue and Support Efforts

The repatriation operation was executed through close coordination between the Philippine Embassy and local migrant worker offices. These offices are located in both Riyadh and Jeddah, ensuring comprehensive coverage for affected citizens. The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration also played a key role in facilitating the return.

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During the period of uncertainty, stranded workers received essential support services. The government provided hotel accommodation and financial assistance to those affected. Additional forms of aid were also distributed to ensure the welfare of the workers during their wait for safe passage.

Safe Arrival and Ongoing Monitoring

All 31 repatriated workers have now arrived safely in the Philippines. The Department of Migrant Workers continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East to protect the remaining OFWs. Officials emphasize that such coordination is vital during periods of regional instability.