30kg Giant Rat Fossil Discovered in Southern Thailand

Scientists identify a 33-million-year-old, 30-kilogram giant rat fossil from Krabi province, revealing new insights into early rodent evolution in Southeast Asia.

Scientists have identified a previously unknown species of giant rodent that roamed what is now southern Thailand between 33 and 35 million years ago. The ancient animal, estimated to have weighed around 30 kilograms, was among the largest known rodents from the Paleogene period. This discovery offers new clues about how early rodents evolved to enormous sizes in the region.

Fossil Discovery in Krabi Coal Mine

The findings, published on Wednesday in the journal Scientific Reports, were based on a molar and an incisor discovered in 2004 at a coal mine in southern Krabi province. The cream-colored fossil incisor stood out against the dark coal deposits, while a dark-colored molar was found by another expedition member on the same day.

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Pannipa Tian, a geologist with Thailand's Department of Mineral Resources who found the incisor, initially misidentified the fossil because of its unusually large size. She told AFP on Thursday that she first thought it was a bone. Her supervisor corrected her identification, noting it was a giant rat tooth.

Analysis Reveals New Species Details

At the time of the initial discovery in 2004, the team lacked sufficient evidence and technology to identify the species definitively. More than two decades later, researchers from Thailand, France, and Canada were able to conduct a detailed analysis of the teeth to confirm the animal's identity.

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The prehistoric rodent belonged to the now-extinct Ischyromyidae family, one of the earliest major groups of rodents. Unlike the South American capybara, which is the world's largest living rodent, this ancient animal was significantly smaller but still massive for its time, weighing about half as much as a large capybara.

Evolutionary Significance and Naming

Pannipa Tian suggested that ancient rodents may have evolved in what is now Thailand before spreading to other parts of the world. She stated that the finding tells a lot about the diversity of life in the past, particularly regarding the evolutionary paths of early mammals in Southeast Asia.

The species was named Yakamys sirindhornae in honor of Thailand's Princess Sirindhorn. The Princess is a well-known supporter of scientific and paleontological research in Thailand, and this naming convention highlights her contributions to the field.

Implications for Paleontological Research

This discovery adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that Thailand played a significant role in early rodent evolution. The collaboration between international researchers and local geologists demonstrates the value of combining historical fossil records with modern analytical techniques.

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The identification of Yakamys sirindhornae provides a concrete example of the diversity of life during the Paleogene period. It also underscores the importance of continued exploration and analysis of fossil sites in southern Thailand for future discoveries.