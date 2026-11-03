3,988 CPA Licensure Exam Passers Announced by PRC

The PRC releases the list of 3,988 new Certified Public Accountants. Tyron Jones Timoteo Acuna tops the October 2026 exam with a 92 percent score.

The Professional Regulation Commission officially confirmed that 3,988 out of 10,746 examinees passed the Certified Public Accountant Licensure Examination held in October. This result represents a passing rate of 37.11 percent for the candidates who sat for the rigorous professional assessment.

Top Scorer Tyron Jones Timoteo Acuna Leads Class

Tyron Jones Timoteo Acuna secured the number one position in the CPA Licensure Examination by achieving a perfect score of 92 percent. He is a graduate of the Kingfisher School of Business and Finance and stands as the highest scoring candidate among the thousands who participated in the national testing.

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The runner-up position was claimed by Andrea Rose Lapid Yanson, a graduate of the University of Saint La Salle. She finished with a score of 91.83 percent, demonstrating exceptional proficiency in the subjects covered during the examination period.

Vincent Noel Cuaresma from Far Eastern University-Manila took the third spot with a score of 91.50 percent. His performance places him among the elite group of examinees who demonstrated superior knowledge of accounting principles and ethics during the assessment.

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Group Four Achieves 91.33 Percent in Joint Ranking

Carlos Miguel Ngie Legaspi Jr. from De La Salle University-Manila tied for the fourth rank alongside Cesar Paul Jr. Tumaljuan Quilang from the University of Saint Louis-Tuguegarao. Both candidates achieved a high score of 91.33 percent during the evaluation.

The fifth position on the ranking list belongs to Leonardo Navarrete Galang II, a graduate of Far Eastern University-Manila. He received a score of 91 percent, maintaining the high standard of academic excellence set by the top candidates in the profession.

Princess Michaela Dellagas Base from the University of Nueva Caceres placed sixth with a score of 90.83 percent. Her achievement highlights the strong performance of students from regional universities in the national accounting licensure test.

Mindanao and Manila Schools Dominate Top Ten List

Wymvee Claire Manlunas Bugna of Mindanao State University-General Santos City tied with Razilee Panday De Vera of the Kingfisher School of Business and Finance. Both scored 90.67 percent to secure the eighth position on the passing list.

The ninth rank features a four-way tie among Roxine Anne Bucana Barrion of the University of the Philippines-Visayas-Iloilo City, Hanz-Aron Tañedo Mendoza from the University of Caloocan City, Robert Cuyong Toledano Jr. of the University of San Jose-Recoletos, and Marion Andrei Dela Cruz Lopez from the University of Caloocan City. All four achieved a score of 90.50 percent.

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Luis Gabriel Seneta Ante, Maria Alliza May Cruz, and Josh Machlian Gallera Espino also tied for the ninth position with scores of 90.33 percent. They are graduates of De La Salle University-Manila, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, and the University of Mindanao-Davao City respectively.

Final Top Scorers Complete the Distinguished List

Lawrence Dave Estrada Macaraeg from the Kingfisher School of Business and Finance and Marynvi Datu Timbol from De La Salle University-Manila tied for the tenth spot. Both candidates earned a score of 90.17 percent to complete the top ten ranking of the October examination.

The CPA Licensure Examinations were administered on October 23 and 24, 2026. These dates mark the final testing window for the cohort of candidates seeking professional registration in the accounting field across the country.

Testing centers were established in numerous locations to accommodate the large number of examinees. Facilities were available in the National Capital Region, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Calapan, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Palawan, Pampanga, Rosales, Tacloban, Tuguegarao, and Zamboanga.

The Professional Regulation Commission continues to manage the licensing process for accounting professionals. The commission ensures that all 3,988 new passers meet the required standards before receiving their official certificates of registration.