2GO Recognized for Key Role in Expanding Digital Access Through PIALEOS Project

2GO, the Philippines' largest logistics provider, was honored by Data Lake Inc. for its role in the PIALEOS Project, a government initiative bringing high-speed internet to remote schools. The project, supported by Data Lake and We Are IT, Inc., leverages Starlink technology to bridge the digital divide, improving educational access in marginalized regions. 2GO’s efficient logistics support was crucial in deploying services across challenging territories.

MANILA — 2GO , recognized as the Philippines' largest logistics solutions provider, was honored by Data Lake Inc. for its pivotal role in implementing the PIALEOS Project, a key initiative under the government's Free Wi-Fi for All program.

The project, a collaborative effort of Data Lake Inc. and We Are IT, Inc., aims to provide high-speed satellite internet access to isolated and underprivileged regions across the country. By leveraging Starlink technology, PIALEOS seeks to eliminate the digital divide by connecting public schools and institutions to reliable internet, thereby enhancing access to information, services, and opportunities. 2GO’s contribution extends beyond logistics, as the company's timely and efficient equipment distribution was instrumental in the rapid deployment of these essential services.

As a result, schools in remote areas now have access to vital digital resources, fostering educational growth in historically underserved communities. The project underscores Data Lake Inc.'s commitment to advancing national digital transformation, as the nation's leading authorized Starlink reseller. Data Lake provides secure, scalable, and resilient connectivity solutions tailored to meet large-scale public sector needs.

Through partnerships with agencies like the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the Department of Education (DepEd), Data Lake ensures that high-speed internet reaches even the most geographically isolated areas. The PIALEOS Project not only enhances digital access but also strengthens service continuity for public institutions. Ria Valdez, Vice President of Operations at Data Lake Inc., shared insights about the implementation challenges.

She highlighted the difficulties faced, including lengthy travel, severe weather, power outages, and logistical hurdles that required repeated site visits. Despite these obstacles, the team persisted due to their understanding of the project's significance. They were driven by the vision of connecting students, teachers, and communities to transformative opportunities, hoping to rewrite their futures. Jose Cobarrubias, Data Lake Inc.’s Chief Operating Officer, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that the effort transcended mere connectivity.

He noted that the project represented hope, opportunity, and the potential for students to pursue their ambitions. Cobarrubias stressed that the true value of internet access lies in its ability to unlock possibilities and empower individuals. Faye Alonzo, Business Unit Head at 2GO Forwarding, also expressed pride in supporting the initiative, noting that 2GO's role extends beyond cargo transport.

By ensuring critical infrastructure reaches the most remote areas, 2GO contributes to national development and lays the foundation for improved educational and economic prospects. The company's award-winning performance in the PIALEOS Project earned 2GO the Special Leadership Award in Delivery Operations, a recognition of its capacity to manage complex, large-scale deployments with precision and resilience.

Through its integrated logistics solutions, 2GO not only moves goods but also connects communities, fosters growth, and supports essential services, ultimately driving progress across the country





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