23 Senators Gather for Impeachment Court Hearing, Led by Minority Leader Tito Sotto

The impeachment court hearing was held on Monday, with 23 senators present, to address allegations of abuse of power, violation of the Constitution, abuse of authority, and other crimes against the President, Sara Duterte.

Maliban kay Senador Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa, present ang 23 senador sa plenaryo ng Senado ngayong Lunes upang buuin ang kapulungan bilang impeachment court na lilitis kay Bise Presidente Sara Duterte.

Kaugnay ito sa mga paratang ng Kamara de Representantes na may kinalaman sa humano’y mabigat na paglabag ng huli sa Saligang Batas, pagkakasangkot sa katiwalian, at pagtataksil sa tiwala ng publiko. Isinuot ng mga senador ang kanilang maroon na toga, at nanumpa ang mga senador bilang mga hukom ilang araw matapos nilang matanggap ang Articles of Impeachment mula sa Kamara de Representantes.

Hindi dumalo sa sesyon si Dela Rosa na may kinakaharap na warrant of arrest na inilabas ng International Criminal Court (ICC). Kaugnay ito sa kampanya kontra-droga ng administrasyong Duterte kung saan nagsilbi si Dela Rosa na hepe ng Philippine National Police. Si Senador Camille Villar, ang pinakabatang senador, ang nangasiwa sa panunumpa kay Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano bilang presiding officer ng impeachment court. Kasunod nito, pinanumpa naman ni Cayetano ang lahat ng senador bilang mga hukom.

"For the record, Resolution No. 39 or the Rules of Procedure on Impeachment Trial should continue to apply. We further note that Rule 6, which therefore provides that the provisions of the Rules of the Senate and the revised Rules of Court shall apply suppletorily whenever applicable," ayon kay Cayetano. Nangyari ang pagbuo ng impeachment court sa harap ng ugong ng panibagong kudeta para mapalitan sa puwesto si Cayetano, na pumalit kay Sen.

Tito Sotto bilang lider ng kapulungan noong nakaraang Lunes. Matapos buuin ang impeachment court, sinabi ni Cayetano na maglalabas ng writ of summons ang korte para kay Duterte, na dapat sagutin sa loob ng 10 calendar days na hindi puwedeng palawigin.

"The Sergeant-At-Arms is directed to serve the written summons on Vice President Sara along with a copy of the Articles of Impeachment," ani Cayetano. Samantala, maaaring magsumite ng tugon ang prosecution sa loob ng hindi mapapalawig sa loob ng limang araw mula sa pagtanggap ng sagot.

"The parties may file their pleadings and annexes in person or through email. All other pleadings, motions similar intended for the consideration of this court may be filed electronically," sabi ng lider ng Senado, na idinagdag na magbibigay sila ng gabay hinggil sa format ng mga dokumento at paraan ng electronic filing para sa lahat ng partido. Pinalinaw naman ng bagong Senate Minority Leader na si Sen.

Vicente"Tito" Sotto III ang bilang ng araw ng pagsagot sa mga summon kung "working" o "calendar" days.

"The Clerk of Court is hereby authorized to calendar the case for pre-trial and issue the corresponding notices to the parties after the last pleading is filed," ani Cayetano. "Upon conclusion of the pretrial, the trial proper shall commence on a date and time fixed by the court of which the parties shall be duly notified," dagdag niya.

Noong Mayo 11, inaprubahan ng Kamara sa botong 257-25 ang ikalawang impeachment laban kay Duterte dahil sa mga alegasyon ng mabigat na paglabag sa Konstitusyon, katiwalian, pagtataksil sa tiwala ng publiko, panunuhol, at iba pang mabibigat na krimen





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Impeachment Court Senate President Sara Duterte Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa Senator Camille Villar Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano Senate Minority Leader Vicente \Tito\ Sotto II Articles Of Impeachment International Criminal Court (ICC) Philippine National Police Rules Of Procedure On Impeachment Trial Rules Of The Senate Revised Rules Of Court Electronic Filing Calendar The Case For Pre-Trial Writ Of Summons Pleadings And Annexes Motions Similar Intended For The Consideration Party Calendar The Case For Pre-Trial Pleadings And Annexes Motions Similar Intended For The Consideration Party

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