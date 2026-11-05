22-Year-Old Shot Dead in Malabon Riding-In-Tandem Ambush

A 22-year-old man was killed and a minor injured in a shooting incident on Mercurio Street in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon, prompting police investigations.

A 22-year-old man lost his life on Thursday evening after being shot by individuals riding a tandem motorcycle in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon. The incident resulted in a fatality on the spot and left a 14-year-old companion of the victim severely injured, highlighting a violent clash in the local community. This event has triggered an immediate police response and a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Incident Details on Mercurio Street

According to the report by Gabriel Gonzales for Unang Balita, the victim, identified by the alias "Tisoy," was declared dead on the spot after being shot by the suspects. The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Mercurio Street in Barangay Tugatog. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots before discovering the victim lying on the ground. The attackers, who were riding an orange motorcycle, fled the scene immediately after the gunfire ceased.

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The 14-year-old friend who was seated behind the victim also sustained injuries during the ambush. He sustained at least two bullet wounds while attempting to escape the scene. The youth was transported to a medical facility for treatment, where doctors assessed the severity of the gunshot injuries. His condition remains a critical focus for health officials monitoring the case.

Community Perspectives on the Victim

Rose Marie Rodriguez, the desk officer of Barangay Tugatog, Malabon, provided insights into the local dynamics surrounding the victim. She stated that there are frequent disputes in the area, with some residents complaining about past altercations. Rodriguez mentioned that reports of violence were heard in the vicinity, leading to the discovery of the victims by responders.

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Liwayway Tuazon Domingo, the grandmother of the deceased, offered a different perspective on her grandson's character. She claimed that he did not have many enemies but was known for defending others in conflicts. Domingo described him as someone who would protect friends from trouble, suggesting that he may have become a target due to his associations rather than personal animosity.

Police Investigation and CCTV Backtracking

The Philippine National Police have launched a formal investigation into the shooting. Investigators are currently conducting CCTV backtracking to identify the suspects and the specific motorcycle used in the attack. Authorities are reviewing footage from nearby establishments to trace the route taken by the orange motorcycle after the incident.

Police officials are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward. The investigation team is also examining the crime scene for ballistic evidence and other physical clues. They aim to apprehend the riding-in-tandem shooters responsible for the fatal shooting and the injury to the minor.

Impact on Local Security and Future Steps

This incident has raised concerns about safety in Barangay Tugatog, Malabon. Local authorities are monitoring the situation closely to prevent further retaliatory violence. The community is awaiting updates from the police regarding the identification and arrest of the suspects.

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The case underscores the ongoing challenges of street crime and gun violence in urban areas. Legal proceedings will follow once the suspects are caught and charges are filed. The victim's family is seeking justice for the death of the 22-year-old man, while the medical community continues to treat the injured minor.