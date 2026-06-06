2027 Bentley Flying Spur Facelift: Single Headlights and New S Model

The Bentley Flying Spur gets a major facelift with new single headlights, cleaner design, and the introduction of a sporty S model with hybrid V8 powertrain.

The Bentley Flying Spur , often overshadowed by the runaway success of the Bentayga SUV, has just received a significant facelift that brings it in line with the latest Continental GT family.

The revised luxury sedan now features single headlights for the first time since the S2 ceased production in 1962. These new winged headlights sit within the front bumper alongside a redesigned grille, creating a cleaner and more cohesive front end. The vent behind the front wheel has been removed for a sleeker profile, while the rear end gains a new trunk lid that enhances the sporty appearance. Completing the exterior updates are fresh 22-inch wheel designs.

Bentley emphasizes that this facelift ensures the Flying Spur's design philosophy aligns with the modern Continental GT, resulting in a more elegant and athletic stance. Under the skin, the Flying Spur range expands with the introduction of an S model, positioned between the standard car and the Azure trim. This variant comes equipped with Bentley's Performance Active Chassis, which includes all-wheel drive, twin-valve dampers, torque vectoring, an electronic limited-slip differential, and a 48-volt active anti-roll system.

Power comes from a V8 hybrid powertrain producing 671 horsepower and 929 Nm of torque, offering a compelling blend of performance and efficiency. For those seeking even more power, the Flying Spur Speed remains available, while the Mulliner trim caters to those prioritizing opulence. The S model also introduces the Blackline Specification, featuring black wings, gloss-black grilles, dark Bentley lettering, black mirror caps, and dark-tinted full LED matrix headlamps.

Production of the updated Flying Spur is slated to begin in September of this year, with deliveries following shortly after. The interior is expected to mirror the Continental GT's cabin, with high-quality materials and advanced technology. While specific interior details have not been fully disclosed, the Flying Spur will likely offer a range of customization options through Bentley's Mulliner division. The facelift reinforces Bentley's commitment to evolving its sedan lineup while retaining the luxury and performance that define the brand.

With the new S model, Bentley aims to attract buyers who desire a sportier edge without sacrificing comfort. The Flying Spur continues to compete in the ultra-luxury sedan segment against rivals like the Rolls-Royce Ghost and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and this update ensures it remains a strong contender. The 2027 Bentley Flying Spur facelift represents a thoughtful evolution of the model, focusing on design coherence and performance diversity.

By incorporating single headlights and a cleaner overall aesthetic, Bentley nods to its heritage while moving forward. The addition of the S model with hybrid power broadens the lineup's appeal, offering a more dynamic driving experience. As luxury car buyers increasingly seek both performance and sustainability, the Flying Spur's hybrid V8 option positions it well for the future.

With production starting soon, the facelifted Flying Spur is poised to make a strong impression when it hits the roads later this year





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bentley Flying Spur Facelift 2027 Luxury Sedan Hybrid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

LIST: DTI releases school supplies price guide for SY 2026-2027The DTI has released its latest “Gabay sa Pamimili ng School Supplies” for School Year 2026-2027 to help consumers compare prices and make informed purchasing decisions.

Read more »

Australia's lower house passes major tax overhaul billAustralia's lower house passed a bill for the biggest tax overhaul in decades, curbing tax breaks for property investors and scrapping a capital gains discount to improve housing affordability. The bill now goes to the Senate.

Read more »

Philippines loses UNSC bid to Kyrgyzstan - BusinessWorld OnlineTHE Philippines failed to secure a nonpermanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the 2027-2028 term after losing to Kyrgyzstan in a four-round election at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Wednesday.

Read more »

University of the East Extends P1,000 Tuition Down Payment and Waives Entrance Test for 2026-2027 FreshmenThe University of the East has announced key changes to its enrollment process for the 2026-2027 academic year, including an extended P1,000 tuition down payment and the elimination of the college entrance test, aimed at easing financial and logistical barriers for students.

Read more »