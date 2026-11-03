AFC Postpones 2027 Asian Cup to December 23 After Saudi Attacks

The Asian Football Confederation has delayed the 2027 Asian Cup from January to December 23, 2027, following deadly Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. The tournament will now run to January 21, 2028, pending FIFA approval.

The Asian Football Confederation announced Tuesday that the 2027 Asian Cup has been postponed from early next year to December 23, 2027. The 24-team tournament will now run until January 21, 2028, instead of its original January 7 to February 5 window.

The AFC said the new dates will be submitted to FIFA for approval. The decision follows deadly attacks on hosts Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. A strike on Riyadh's international airport last month killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the deadliest attack in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade.

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The attacks have continued. On Monday, the Houthis said they launched drones toward Dammam airport, raising further questions over whether the Asian Cup could go ahead as scheduled. The AFC cited exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region in its postponement decision. The competition's organising committee pointed to substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions.

It said the postponement was necessary in the interest of all participating teams, officials, spectators and other stakeholders. Yasser Al-Misehal, head of the local organising committee, said Saudi Arabia had been fully prepared to host as scheduled. We will continue our work with the same momentum leading up to the tournament's new dates in December 2027, Al-Misehal told the Saudi state news agency.

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He added that organizers are working closely with the AFC and all partners to ensure a seamless, high-standard organizational experience. The goal is to deliver an exceptional edition worthy of the kingdom's stature and the AFC Asian Cup. Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund in recent years. The Asian Cup was pitched as an early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in 2034.

Asian Cup Postponement Affects Coach Contracts

Saudi Arabia have won the Asian Cup three times but have never hosted the continental tournament. Tuesday's postponement forces several nations across Asia to make decisions about their coaches. Australia's Tony Popovic, Japan's Hajime Moriyasu and Iraq's Graham Arnold are among the coaches whose contracts expire early in 2027. The Asian Cup, traditionally staged in odd-numbered years, had been set to switch to an even-year cycle beginning with the 2032 tournament.

Football Australia said it supported the AFC's decision to reschedule. The safety and wellbeing of players, staff and fans comes first, FA chairman Anter Isaac said in a statement. We acknowledge the commitment of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Local Organising Committee to delivering a world-class tournament. FA added it would go ahead with planned international friendlies this month against Qatar in Doha and Jordan in Amman.

Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected other sporting events in Saudi Arabia. Golf's Asian Tour postponed the Saudi International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled. The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh has been moved from October to December. FIFA postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in Jeddah until an unspecified future date.

Saudi Arabian Sports Events Face Disruptions

Not all sport in the kingdom was called off. Saul Canelo Alvarez beat Christian Mbilli in a world boxing title bout in Riyadh on Saturday. The Saudi Formula 1 Grand Prix was canceled this season, and the Bahrain race was relocated to Malaysia because of safety concerns related to the Iran war.

Races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are still on the calendar, and F1 has kept Saudi Arabia on the 2027 schedule with a grand prix planned there in March. The WTA Finals, the season-ending event in women's tennis, was moved from Saudi Arabia to Indian Wells, California. Asia's marquee continental club soccer tournament, the AFC Champions League Elite, has already been disrupted.

A game between Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr and Uzbekistan's Neftchi Fergana was delayed on Oct. 12 after Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a security alert. An Al-Nassr home game last week was postponed when Al-Wasl of the United Arab Emirates did not travel to Riyadh. The AFC's announcement ended months of speculation about a postponement which, until recently, had been rejected by local organizers.

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Muhammed Q. Alghamdi, a spokesman for the organizing committee, last month told members at an AFC meeting in Tokyo that daily life is ongoing in Saudi Arabia. Before that meeting, AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa had indicated potential for the Asian Cup to be postponed by a year if necessary and said a final decision could be delayed until late November.

Tournament Details And Team Qualifications

The monthlong tournament was scheduled to feature 24 teams playing matches in eight venues across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Khobar. Iran qualified and has been grouped with Syria, China and Kyrgyzstan for the league stage. The Saudis, Australia, South Korea and Japan were top seeds in other groups.

Australia coach Tony Popovic, who guided the Socceroos to the knockout stage of the 2026 World Cup, turned down a four-year contract extension in September in favor of a shorter deal through the Asian Cup. It was my choice to go until the Asian Cup, Popovic said at the time, saying a decision on his longer-term future would then be made with the Australian federation. I know the legacy that I will leave behind, he said.

And if it's someone else that takes it forward, that's fine. If it's me, great, we agree to do this together. South Korea is also in a difficult position. After a disappointing World Cup, the Korea Football Association appointed Robert Moreno as interim coach in September.

Coaches In South Korea And Japan Face Uncertainty

The former Spain coach was given a contract through the end of November, with the possibility of a two or three-month extension to cover the Asian Cup. A strong tournament was expected to lead to a permanent appointment but now the KFA will have to make a decision without seeing how the team performs in the continental championship which it hasn't won since 1960.

After the World Cup, Japan gave coach Hajime Moriyasu an extension through the Asian Cup, with under-21 coach Go Oiwa then due to take over. Mr. Moriyasu has already shown that he can win in Asia, and we hope he can do so again by winning the Asian Cup, Japan Football Association President Tsuneyasu Miyamoto said when the appointment was announced. We worked backward from the goal of winning the Asian Cup.

As for Mr. Oiwa, as the U-21 manager, we wanted him to focus on winning the Asian Games and to remain fully committed to the U-21 team until the end of the year. In Iraq, coach Graham Arnold signed an extension after the World Cup that was also designed to run through the Asian Cup.