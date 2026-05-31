2026 Yamaha Mio Gear S Launched in Philippines with Updated Design and Blue Core Hybrid Engine

Yamaha Motor Philippines has unveiled the 2026 Mio Gear S, featuring a sportier design, new convenience features, and the 125cc Blue Core Hybrid engine with Smart Motor Generator, priced at P81,900.

Yamaha Motor Philippines has officially closed the second quarter with the launch of the 2026 Yamaha Mio Gear S , following a strong first quarter. The new Mio Gear S arrives with a revamped design that emphasizes sportiness and aggression.

The front headlight and signal lamps have been enlarged, giving the scooter a more assertive stance. The overall aesthetic remains true to the Mio lineage but with modern touches that appeal to younger riders. The new model is available in three color options: Ceramic Gray, Basalt Gray, and Matte Brown, each designed to enhance its dynamic look. Yamaha continues to position the Mio Gear S as a stylish yet practical choice for urban commuting.

In terms of features, the 2026 Mio Gear S now includes an Answer Back System operated via a dedicated remote, allowing riders to locate their scooter in crowded parking areas. The digital instrument panel provides clear readouts of speed, fuel level, and other vital information. A 12V socket is conveniently placed for charging devices, and the underseat storage offers 18.6 liters of capacity, sufficient for a helmet and other essentials.

The fuel tank holds 5.1 liters, delivering a good range for city riding. Mechanically, the biggest update is the adoption of the 125cc air-cooled Blue Core Hybrid engine, previously seen on the Mio Fazzio. This engine incorporates Smart Motor Generator technology, which provides electric power assist during acceleration from a standstill or when climbing inclines. The result is improved throttle response and fuel efficiency, making the Mio Gear S both more enjoyable to ride and economical.

The hybrid system seamlessly integrates with the conventional engine, ensuring smooth power delivery. Pricing for the 2026 Yamaha Mio Gear S is set at P81,900 for the sole variant available at launch. This competitive price point places it squarely in the mid-range scooter segment, appealing to commuters looking for modern features and efficient performance. Yamaha Motor Philippines expects the Mio Gear S to attract both existing Yamaha fans and new customers seeking a reliable daily ride.

With its updated design, convenience features, and advanced engine technology, the Mio Gear S represents a compelling option in the growing Philippine scooter market. Riders can now visit Yamaha dealerships nationwide to see the new model in person. The comments section is open for readers to share their thoughts on this latest release





TopGearPh / 🏆 21. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yamaha Mio Gear S Blue Core Hybrid Smart Motor Generator Philippines Launch 125Cc Scooter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CALABARZON Clinches 2026 Palarong Pambansa Basketball Title with 79-62 Win Over DavaoRegion IV-A CALABARZON defeated Davao 79-62 in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa secondary boys basketball finals. Overcoming an early deficit, CALABARZON, led by Dairick Duterte, secured their first title since 2016.

Read more »

Abellana National School Prepares for Brigada Eskwela 2026Abellana National School is set to hold Brigada Eskwela 2026 from June 1 to June 5, 2026, in preparation for the opening of classes for School Year 2026-2027.

Read more »

Duterte, Calabarzon dethrone Davao to capture 2026 Palaro basketball goldDairick Duterte wins his battle against hometown star Rene Clert Baterbonia and powers the Calabarzon Heroes’ dethroning of the vaunted Davao Eagles in the secondary boys' basketball final of the 2026 Palarong Pambansa

Read more »

DepEd expects enrollment to reach 28 million for SY 2026-2027The Department of Education (DepEd) is projecting between 26 million and 28 million students for School Year (SY) 2026–2027, which will begin on June 8, Assistant Secretary Jocelyn Andaya said on Saturday.

Read more »