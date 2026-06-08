2026 Toyota Hilux Launches in Philippines with Diesel and New BEV Variant

The all-new ninth-generation Toyota Hilux debuts at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show, featuring a bold redesign, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and a fully electric BEV option with 315 km range.

The ninth-generation Toyota Hilux has officially arrived in the Philippines, making its debut at the 2026 Philippine International Motor Show ( PIMS ) alongside the Land Cruiser FJ and the Land Cruiser HEV.

The all-new Hilux receives a comprehensive update, including an entirely new battery electric vehicle (BEV) option that marks a significant step for Toyota's pickup lineup. While the initial release of photos generated mixed reactions due to the bold design, the truck's presence in metal commands attention. The front fascia features a hexagon-pattern grille, prominent Toyota lettering, and slim LED headlights, with silver accents separating the fog lights. The bumper's angular edges align with the fenders for a wide stance.

Side profiles include black fender flares, a standard stepboard, and a mini stepboard behind the rear wheel for easier bed access. The tailgate now has a lift assist mechanism, and the taillights have been redesigned. Wheel sizes vary: 17-inch alloys on G, E, and BEV trims; 18-inch on V and Conquest. Notably, brake configurations differ: G and E use rear drums, while higher trims get ventilated discs all around.

Inside, the Hilux blends modern technology with a utilitarian layout. The BEV, V, and Conquest variants boast a 12.3-inch infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-inch TFT instrument cluster, synthetic leather seats with eight-way power adjustment for the driver and four-way manual for the passenger, plus an electronic parking brake.

In contrast, the G and E trims come with a 7-inch instrument panel, an 8-inch display (also with wireless connectivity), fabric seats with manual adjustment, and a traditional lever handbrake. Safety is enhanced with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 on higher trims, including lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, automatic high beams, dynamic radar cruise control, and pre-collision system. The top-spec 4x4 Conquest additionally features Multi-Terrain Select with modes for Dirt, Rock, Sand, Mogul, and Mud.

Under the hood, diesel variants retain the proven 2.8-liter 1GD-FTV engine, outputting 202 horsepower. Torque figures differ: 420 Nm for manual transmissions and 500 Nm for automatic variants. The transmission choices are a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. The BEV powertrain is entirely new: a 59.2 kWh battery powers two electric motors, producing 194 hp with 200 Nm front and 269 Nm rear torque.

It supports AC and DC charging and offers a driving range of up to 315 km. Pricing for the diesel lineup ranges from P1,772,000 for the 4x2 E automatic to P2,611,000 for the 4x4 Conquest automatic. The Hilux BEV is offered in a single variant at P2,990,000. With its bold styling, updated interior, and pioneering electric option, the ninth-generation Hilux aims to maintain its stronghold in the pickup market while embracing the future





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Toyota Hilux 2026 BEV Pickup Philippine Launch PIMS Toyota Safety Sense

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