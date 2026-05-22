2026 Palarong Pambansa to be held in Agusan del Sur

The 2026 Palarong Pambansa, the national games for elementary and secondary students, will be held in Agusan del Sur, Philippines. The games will take place from May 24 to 31, with most of the events taking place in Prosperidad, the capital of the province. Other sports will be held in various towns and cities across the province, including Bayugan, Bunawan, Esperanza, Rosario, San Francisco, and Talacogon.

The 2026 Palarong Pambansa , the national games for elementary and secondary students, will be held in Agusan del Sur, Philippines . The games will take place from May 24 to 31, with most of the events taking place in Prosperidad, the capital of the province.

Other sports will be held in various towns and cities across the province, including Bayugan, Bunawan, Esperanza, Rosario, San Francisco, and Talacogon. The games will feature a wide range of sports, including athletics, basketball, 3×3 basketball, billiards, dancesport, football, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, tennis, weightlifting, taekwondo, artistic gymnastics, pencak silat, baseball, archery, table tennis, karatedo, and exhibition sports. The specific venues for each sport will be announced closer to the event





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Palarong Pambansa Agusan Del Sur Philippines 2026 National Games Sports Athletic Basketball Sepak Takraw Swimming Tennis Weightlifting Taekwondo Artistic Gymnastics Pencak Silat Baseball Archery Table Tennis Karatedo Exhibition Sports

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DepEd Highlighted as Palarong Pambansa 2026 ApproachesPalarong Pambansa continues to produce world-class athletes who excel in international competitions. Many notable athletes cite their Palaro participation as the start of their journey to international success.

Read more »

JBL Philippines Hosts 80th Anniversary Celebration, Unveils New Lineup for 2026JBL Philippines celebrated its 80th anniversary by launching a new lineup of portable speakers, wireless earbuds, headphones, and microphones. The new portfolio includes the JBL Easysing Mic 2026, JBL portable speakers 2026, JBL PartyBox 2026, JBL Live 2026, JBL Tune 2026, JBL Quantum 2026, and more. There were also flash sales and a Mobile Legends: Bang Bang tournament.

Read more »

2026 Palarong Pambansa Logo Honors Manobo Culture, Magandang Buhay Mang Lakas, and Philippine-Asiatic TiesThe 2026 Palarong Pambansa logo commemorates Agusan del Sur's rich history and cultural identity, including its manobo heritage, traditional embroidery art, and connections to other Asian civilizations.

Read more »

Agusan del Sur Offers Free Rides, Cultural Displays for 2026 Palarong PambansaAgusan del Sur, the host city for the 66th Palarong Pambansa, has prepared several unique offerings for athletes, spectators, and delegates. One of the main highlights is the Ethno Village, which showcases the rich history and tradition of the province and its municipalities. The 'libreng sakay' program offers free rides to spectators and delegates, with e-buses and tricycles stationed across the playing venues. Additionally, there are free tours of 13 tourist sites in Agusan del Sur and Surigao del Sur, with transportation and entrance fees covered.

Read more »