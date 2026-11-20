Matt McEntegart's 1979 Chevrolet El Camino hybrid wins the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, becoming the first US winner since 2022 and earning a diecast model.

Matt McEntegart, a custom car expert based in Tampa, has officially secured the title of winner for the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour. This prestigious global competition seeks to identify the ultimate real-life vehicle that embodies the spirit of the iconic toy brand. McEntegart's winning creation is a highly modified 1979 Chevrolet El Camino that stands as a unique mechanical amalgamation.

2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour Winner Details

The victory marks a significant milestone as this is the first time a United States-based builder has claimed the top honor since the year 2022. McEntegart originally captured the top prize during the local Tampa leg of the widespread competition series. The win was achieved by pipping three notable runners-up at the final post, including a widebody Mazda MX-5 NA, a Chevrolet Salaya SP race car, and a Morris Mini Van that was converted into a pickup truck.

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Hybrid Build Mechanics and Chassis Modifications

The vehicle, affectionately nicknamed the SS Monte Mino, functions as a complex cocktail of three distinct Chevrolet models. McEntegart constructed this Frankenstein-style automobile by mounting a Chevrolet El Camino body directly onto a sixth-generation Corvette chassis. To accommodate this hybrid structure, he stretched the wheelbase by exactly twelve inches.

Furthermore, the build features a custom-fabricated widebody inspired by the Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS, which sits atop the extended Corvette platform. This intricate assembly required extensive fabrication work to merge the distinct lines and mechanical requirements of these three different generations and classes of American muscle and sports cars.

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Performance Specifications and Suspension Setup

Under the hood, the SS Monte Mino houses a modified Chevrolet V8 engine that produces significant power. The engine bay features gloriously protruding velocity stacks and includes several unspecified performance upgrades designed to maximize output. The exterior is dominated by a slammed air suspension setup that sits extremely low to the ground.

This aggressive stance is paired with massive twenty-two-inch wheels that dominate the visual profile of the vehicle. The combination of the lowered suspension and large wheel diameter suggests a design focused on aesthetic impact rather than practicality over speed bumps or rough terrain.

Hot Wheels Garage of Legends Induction

As a direct result of winning the 2026 Hot Wheels Legends Tour, McEntegart's El Camino will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends. Mattel has announced that the vehicle will be transformed into an official one-sixty-fourth-scale diecast model for global distribution.

Ted Wu, the global head of vehicles and building sets at Mattel, highlighted the significance of the build in the official statement. He noted that the El Camino stood out for its bold design and exceptional craftsmanship. The induction celebrates the incredible talent of builders worldwide and brings automotive communities together through the shared passion for custom car culture.