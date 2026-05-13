2026 Film Releases by Star Magic Artists Feature A-Listers and Personal Stories

The slate of Filipino film releases this month celebrates love, growth, and real-life experiences through romance, drama, and stories that reflect individual journeys.

Donny Pangilinan (left) and Belle Mariano move into heavier romantic territory in ‘Tayo sa Wakas,’ a story about love, timing, and growing apart. Star Magic artists Donny Pangilinan, Fyang Smith, Jane Oineza, Loisa Andalio, JM Ibarra, and Belle Mariano headline a slate of Filipino film releases this month, spanning romance, drama, and stories rooted in real-life experiences.

Almost Us stars breakout pair Fyang Smith and JM Ibarra, bringing ‘alternate universe’ (AU) culture and the ‘best friends to lovers’ trope to the big screen. The characters Janine (Smith) and RR (Ibarra) have drawn attention for their natural chemistry, with performances that aim for a grounded, intimate tone. Produced by Regal Entertainment Inc. and directed by Dan Villegas, the film premiered on May 6 and is still showing in cinemas nationwide.

Irene Emma Villamor’s Midnight Girls puts Jane Oineza and Loisa Andalio in the lead roles, following Filipina entertainers in Japan and offering a closer look at survival, work, and sisterhood abroad. Both actresses underwent immersion to prepare for their roles, aiming to portray the fatigue and resilience of overseas Filipino workers with a grounded approach





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Filipino Film Releases Star Magic Artists Alternate Universe Culture Best Friends To Lovers Trope ‘Tayo Sa Wakas’ Film ‘Almost Us’ Film's Characters Jane Oineza And Loisa Andalio's Roles In Midni Filipina Entertainers In Japan Overseas Filipino Workers Filipino Film Directors And Producers

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