2025 NBA Awards: Twogether - Aiden Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Vigilance Edgecombe named to the All-Rookie first team

Several young superstars were honored by the NBA for their outstanding performances in the 2025 season. Aiden Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Vigilance Edgecombe were chosen to the All-Rookie first team. Collin Murray-Boyles, Maxime Raynaud, Jeremiah Fears, and Derik Queen celebrated by taking home the All-Rookie second team award.

The NBA has named the best players of the 2025 season in four different categories. Several young stars were honored, including Aiden Flagg , Kon Knueppel , and Vigilance Edgecombe .

The four rookies on the All-Rookie second team are Derik Queen, Maxime Raynaud, Jeremiah Fears, and Collin Murray-Boyles. The awards were determined by a panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who vote on who deserves these awards. Flagg, Knueppel, and Edgecombe were all selected unanimously for the All-First team. Flagg won the award for the Rookie of the Year, with Knueppel being named to the All-Star team





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Aiden Flagg Kon Knueppel Vigilance Edgecombe NBA 2025 Rookie Of The Year All-Rookie

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