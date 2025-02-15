2025: Embracing the Meanwhile

A reflection on the year 2025, using the story of Joseph to illustrate how unexpected challenges can be part of a greater divine plan. The 'meanwhile' concept encourages trusting God's orchestration even amidst adversity.

2025 has been a year of twists and turns, a true rollercoaster. While it's easy to label it as a year of unforeseen challenges, I choose to see it differently. Life has a way of placing us in situations we never anticipated, but as I've come to understand, the beginning doesn't define the end. Recently, I found myself reflecting on the story of Joseph , inspired by a sermon from Lysa TerKeurst titled 'With God There's Always a Meanwhile .

' Joseph's journey is a profound testament to the unexpected turns life can take and the unseen hand of God guiding us through. Joseph, a young man with grand dreams, was betrayed by his own brothers, sold into slavery, and later imprisoned under false accusations. It's a narrative that seems to spiral from bad to worse. Yet, amidst these trials, there's a recurring theme: the 'meanwhile.' While Joseph faced adversity, God was orchestrating a greater plan — a 'meanwhile' that would not only elevate Joseph but also save many lives. Reflecting on this, I see parallels in our own lives. We often find ourselves in places we didn't expect, facing closed doors, rejections, or failures. It's natural to feel disheartened, to question the path we're on. But Joseph's story reminds us that these moments are not the end. They are merely chapters in a larger narrative that God is weaving. In Genesis 50:20, Joseph tells his brothers, 'You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives.' This verse encapsulates the essence of the 'meanwhile.' What seems like a setback is often a setup for something greater. Lysa TerKeurst emphasized that even in the midst of pain and rejection, God is preparing us for something beyond our comprehension. It's a perspective shift — from seeing our circumstances as obstacles to viewing them as opportunities for growth and divine alignment. As I navigate the twists and turns of this year, I hold onto this truth. Every 'no,' every closed door, every unexpected detour is part of a 'meanwhile' that God is orchestrating. It's a reminder that our understanding is limited, but His plan is perfect. To anyone reading this who feels out of place or disheartened by unforeseen challenges, take heart. Remember Joseph's journey. What may seem like a detour is often the most direct path to God's purpose for your life. Embrace the 'meanwhile,' trusting that God is at work, even when we can't see it. In the words of Lysa, 'With God, there's always a meanwhile.' Let's hold onto that hope, knowing that the best is yet to come





