2022 News Excellence Awards: Innovative Efforts in Philippine News Industry

The Philippine News Industry was recognized for its innovative efforts in various fields during the 2022 News Excellence Awards. The flagship newscast, 24 Oras, was awarded Excellence and Innovation in Interactive Digital Journalism, while its anchor, Mel Tiangco, was named Most Innovative News Anchor. The Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho program was honored with the Excellence and Innovation in Technology-Enhanced Educational Programming Award, and Soho was also awarded Most Innovative Host. The Maria Clara at Ibarra series received the Excellence and Innovation in Transformative Narrative Drama award, and its lead stars, Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, won the Most Innovative Love Team. The Family Feud program was given the Excellence and Innovation in Gamified Knowledge and Entertainment award, and Dingdong Dantes was named the Most Innovative Host. The Voice Philippines was recognized with the Excellence and Innovation in Talent Discovery award, and Ben&Ben's Paolo and Miguel Benjamin were named the Most Innovative Coach Duo. It's Showtime received the Excellence and Innovation in Interactive Entertainment award, and Vice Ganda won the Excellence and Innovation in Interactive Entertainment Hosting award. The Grade 11 students from the University of Makati created the awardees' trophies, each carrying its own meaning in terms of innovation and media representation.

The Philippine News Industry was recognized for its innovative efforts in various fields during the 2022 News Excellence Awards . The flagship newscast, 24 Oras , was awarded Excellence and Innovation in Interactive Digital Journalism, while its anchor, Mel Tiangco , was named Most Innovative News Anchor .

The Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho program was honored with the Excellence and Innovation in Technology-Enhanced Educational Programming Award, and Soho was also awarded Most Innovative Host. The Maria Clara at Ibarra series received the Excellence and Innovation in Transformative Narrative Drama award, and its lead stars, Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, won the Most Innovative Love Team.

The Family Feud program was given the Excellence and Innovation in Gamified Knowledge and Entertainment award, and Dingdong Dantes was named the Most Innovative Host. The Voice Philippines was recognized with the Excellence and Innovation in Talent Discovery award, and Ben&Ben's Paolo and Miguel Benjamin were named the Most Innovative Coach Duo. It's Showtime received the Excellence and Innovation in Interactive Entertainment award, and Vice Ganda won the Excellence and Innovation in Interactive Entertainment Hosting award.

The Grade 11 students from the University of Makati created the awardees' trophies, each carrying its own meaning in terms of innovation and media representation





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

News Excellence Awards Philippine News Industry Innovative Efforts 24 Oras Mel Tiangco Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho Maria Clara At Ibarra Family Feud The Voice Philippines It's Showtime Innovative News Anchor Most Innovative Host Excellence And Innovation In Interactive Digit Excellence And Innovation In Technology-Enhanc Excellence And Innovation In Transformative Na Excellence And Innovation In Gamified Knowledg Excellence And Innovation In Talent Discovery Excellence And Innovation In Interactive Enter Most Innovative Coach Duo Grade 11 Students From The University Of Makat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Misleading Video Claims World Bank Officials Participated in Sara Duterte's Impeachment Case, Despite No ProofThe video in question claims that a Big good news was the World Bank's testimony, implying that its officials took part in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment case. However, the video fails to provide proof of this claim and only mentions a brief passage on the World Bank's prediction for the Philippines. The video, uploaded by a news outlet Pinas News Insider, with over 1.21 million subscribers. The alarming aspect is the fast spread and engagement the video has received, highlighting the need for fact verification in information dissemination.

Read more »

News of bomb threats and NPA clashes in Western Visayas region, GMA Regional TV One coversBreaking news of bomb threats and clashes between government forces and the New People's Army (NPA) in the region of Western Visayas. This article includes statements from the Commander of the 302nd Infantry Brigade and an overview of the number of casualties and affected families.

Read more »

BMW Motorrad Unveils Innovative Concept Bike 'Vision K18'BMW Motorrad's latest concept bike, the Vision K18, stands for 'uncompromising passion, confident long-distance performance and outstanding visual presence.' It features a futuristic design, drive by a 1,800cc in-line-six, and could indicate BMW Motorrad's design language for the future.

Read more »

Mazda Philippines tours Center of Excellence, a showcase of sustainability and good managementOver the weekend, Mazda let a select group of customers and media in for a tour of its 'Center of Excellence', a warehouse and office facility in Cabuyao, Laguna. The tour revealed Mazda's efficiency in conserving both electricity and water, with Steven Tan, president of Mazda Philippines, showing zero peso bills for their electricity use and tanks of collected rainwater for water supply. Steven Tan also mentioned the importance of going green to help the environment and lessen its burden, which could serve as a motivation for other companies to also follow in these lines.

Read more »