20 senators file resolution urging Marcos to declare El Nino calamity

Twenty senators signed Senate Resolution 765 urging President Marcos to declare a state of calamity in El Nino-affected areas, citing P6.87 billion in agricultural losses and calling for fund mobilization and price monitoring.

Twenty senators have signed a resolution urging President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to declare a state of calamity in areas affected by the strong El Nino phenomenon.

Proposed Senate Resolution 765 was filed on Monday, with Senator Francis Kiko Pangilinan as the first signatory and chairperson of the Committee on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform. The resolution asks the President, upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, to declare a state of calamity under Republic Act 10121, or the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, in areas experiencing drought-related disaster impacts.

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Urgent Action Needed For El Nino Disaster Response

It also states the President may declare a state of imminent disaster as warranted under RA 12287, or the Declaration of State of Imminent Disaster Act, in areas facing highly probable disasters with projected catastrophic impacts, as determined through appropriate disaster risk assessment. The resolution cited the Department of Agriculture report of P6.87 billion in agricultural losses across 249,028 hectares as of Sept. 26.

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It said acting on El Nino is an urgent need as agricultural losses and gaps in assistance threaten food and water security. We also need to plant remedial measures such as imposing price ceilings to combat overpricing, profiteering, and hoarding, Pangilinan said in a statement.

Senate Urges Mobilization Of Funds For Affected Areas

The senators urged the Department of Budget and Management and concerned agencies to mobilize available and eligible funds under the 2026 national budget, including the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and agency Quick Response Funds. The proposed spending package includes P6.2 billion already released under the government Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport or UPLIFT Program.

The resolution also called on concerned agencies and local price coordination councils to monitor the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities and to take action against overpricing, profiteering, and hoarding in affected areas. The agricultural damage was recorded in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and Caraga.

Bipartisan Support Signatures For Senate Resolution Seven Six Five

Described as crossing political divides, all active members of both the Senate majority and minority blocs signed SR 765. The signatories include Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian, Senate President Pro Tempore Vicente Sotto III, Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senator Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno Bam Aquino, Ana Theresia Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel, Joseph Victor JV Ejercito, Manuel Lito Lapid, Emmanuel Joel Joel Villanueva, Erwin Tulfo, Rafael Raffy Tulfo, Panfilo Ping Lacson Sr., Francis Chiz Escudero, and Mark Villar.

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Minority Senators Alan Peter Cayetano, Pilar Juliana Pia Cayetano, Christopher Lawrence Bong Go, Camille Villar, Maria Imelda Josefa Remedios Imee Marcos, and Robinhood Ferdinand Robin Padilla also signed the resolution. The resolution was signed by Pangilinan as well as Gatchalian and Senators Sotto, Zubiri, Alan Peter Cayetano, Imee Marcos, Padilla, Aquino, Hontiveros, Ejercito, Lapid, Villanueva, Erwin Tulfo, Raffy Tulfo, Lacson, Escudero, Pia Cayetano, Go, Camille Villar, and Mark Villar.