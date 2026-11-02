Van kills 2 motorcyclists, injures 2 passengers in Ginatilan, Cebu; driver held

A van crossed into the opposite lane and hit two motorcycles in Ginatilan, Cebu, killing two riders and injuring their passengers. Police detained the van driver and are preparing reckless imprudence charges.

A van struck two motorcycles in Ginatilan, Cebu, killing two riders and injuring their passengers, police said. The crash happened at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, November 2, 2026, at Sitio Guilongsuran, Barangay Poblacion, Ginatilan town.

The van driver is now detained at the Ginatilan Police Station. Police identified one fatality as Jade Bilangtol, 27, single, from Barangay Jumangpas, Samboan town. He was declared dead on arrival at Malabuyoc District Hospital. The other fatality was Jennifer Tolentino, 37, a restaurant sales clerk from Barangay Pungtod, Oslob town.

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Cebu Crash Leaves Two Dead

She was also declared dead. The van driver was identified as Jemark Pangutalan, 30, single, a PLDT lineman from Barangay Pakigne, Minglanilla town. Police are preparing a case of reckless imprudence resulting in double homicide, physical injuries and damage to property against him. Police Senior Master Sgt.

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Ramon Catubig, investigator at the Ginatilan Police Station, told SunStar Superbalita Cebu that the victims came from Malabuyoc town and were heading to Ginatilan. The van reportedly swerved into the opposite lane and first sideswiped the motorcycle driven by Tolentino, causing her and her passenger to fall on the concrete road. The van then hit the motorcycle driven by Bilangtol, killing him and injuring his passenger. The impact left both riders dead and their passengers wounded.

Pangutalan said the incident happened too fast and he did not notice that he had hit the two motorcycles. Police are not ruling out the possibility that the driver fell asleep or dozed off while driving. In a separate road crash in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, two riders died and one passenger was injured after their motorcycles collided. One victim came from Quezon City.

Pangasinan Motorcycle Collision

The crash occurred along Manila-North Road in Barangay Nancayasan on Sunday before dawn, according to a report by CJ Torida on GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon on Tuesday. Police investigation showed one victim was traveling from Quezon City to visit an aunt in Pangasinan, while the other rider, who had a passenger, was on the way home to Nueva Ecija. Police Lt.

Roselle Marinas, public information officer of the Urdaneta City Police Station, said the surviving passenger claimed the other rider encroached on their lane, causing the collision. Both riders did not reach the hospital alive, while the passenger continues to recover. Police are still trying to get statements from the families of the dead riders. Also in Urdaneta, a driver of a kolong-kolong died after accidentally hitting a parked tricycle along Bypass Road.

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Other Road Accidents Reported

The driver reportedly lost control of his vehicle, fell and hit his head on the concrete road. In Currimao, Ilocos Norte, two cousins suspected to have figured in a motorcycle accident were found dead in a creek. In Bacoor, Cavite, five alleged members of an armed group were killed in an encounter with police.