PAGASA forecasts danger-level heat index readings of 43°C to 51°C for Coron and Cuyo, Palawan, on November 23, 2026, prompting public safety advisories.

At least two areas in Palawan are forecast to record "danger" level heat index on Monday, November 23, 2026, according to state weather bureau PAGASA.

In its forecast issued Sunday, PAGASA said the following weather stations are expected to record heat index readings ranging from 42°C to 51°C, classified as "danger" level. Specifically, the weather station in Cuyo, Palawan is expected to record a heat index of 43°C. The agency also highlighted that the heat index in Coron may reach these dangerous levels as well. PAGASA warned that prolonged exposure to danger-level heat may cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

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Heat Stroke Risk Increases With Humidity

Heat stroke is considered "probable with continued exposure," the agency stated in its bulletin. Heat index refers to the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with actual air temperature. High humidity slows the evaporation of sweat, making it harder for the body to cool down naturally. This physiological response increases the risk of heat-related illnesses even at moderate air temperatures.

PAGASA advised the public to limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. Individuals are urged to use protective gear, such as hats or umbrellas, when going outside. The agency also reminded the public to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day. Consumption of tea, coffee, alcohol, and carbonated beverages should be avoided as they can lead to dehydration.

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Residents in the affected areas should remain vigilant and monitor local weather updates closely. Emergency responders are encouraged to be on standby in case of heat-related medical emergencies. Public schools and workplaces may consider adjusting schedules to minimize heat exposure. The forecast remains valid for Monday, November 23, 2026, unless updated by the weather bureau.

Government Units Monitor Class Suspensions

Citizens are advised to check with local government units for specific class or work suspensions. No immediate class suspensions have been announced, but authorities remain on high alert. This heat wave is expected to persist until further notice or change in weather patterns.