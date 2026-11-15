Police in Balamban arrested two mall employees for stealing clothing and body mist items. The suspects were caught after guards monitored their suspicious behavior and intercepted them as they attempted to leave the premises.

Police in Balamban have arrested two mall employees for alleged shoplifting following an incident that occurred on Friday, November 13, 2026. The two suspects were apprehended around 1:40 in the afternoon in Barangay Pondol, Balamban.

They were identified as Gerard, a 26-year-old visual artist from Asturias, and John, a 25-year-old man from Barangay Nangka. The arrested individuals were turned over to the police by the mall's HR Officer, Lileth M. Ariate, along with security guards. The recovery operation retrieved seven t-shirts priced at 59 pesos each from the suspects.

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Arrested Mall Employees and Stolen Goods

Additionally, four bottles of Henley Body Mist were recovered at 119 pesos each. One Fluffy Vanilla body mist valued at 139 pesos was also confiscated from them. Police Major Ian Macatangay, the head of the Balamban Police Station, provided details on the capture. He stated that the mall's head security officer, Roselyn Jayme Segundino, was instrumental in catching the pair.

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According to the investigation, the suspects placed the stolen items into their bags. They attempted to act normally by pretending they were leaving to throw away trash.

However, the security guards had been monitoring their movements closely. The guards observed that the suspects did not discard the bags in the garbage bin. Instead, they carried the bags to a waiting motorcycle. The items were loaded onto the motorcycle belonging to a rider named Biaño.

Security Guards Intervene in Theft Case

The security personnel immediately intervened and signed the suspects for detention. This successful capture highlights the effectiveness of the mall's internal security protocols. The suspects now face charges for theft based on the value of the recovered goods. It is important to note that while some news feeds may contain unrelated reports, this article focuses strictly on the criminal incident in Balamban.

Other trending stories in various publications regarding explosions or international news are separate from this case. Local authorities have secured the evidence and processed the suspects according to standard procedure. The mall operations have not been disrupted by this incident, unlike other cases involving structural damage. The police continue to investigate the full extent of the theft and any potential accomplices.

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Police Investigation and Consumer Warning

Consumers are advised to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to security personnel. This case serves as a reminder of the importance of vigilance in commercial establishments. The arrested individuals are currently held pending further legal proceedings.