BI arrests Taiwanese, South Korean fugitives over fraud and illegal gambling

The Bureau of Immigration arrested a Taiwanese man wanted for leading a fraud syndicate that defrauded over 200 Taiwanese nationals, and a South Korean man sought for illegal online gambling operations.

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) arrested two fugitives, a Taiwanese and a South Korean, in separate operations for their alleged involvement in large-scale fraud and illegal gambling operations.

In a press release issued Saturday, the BI identified the Taiwanese fugitive as Yu Sheng Fu, 27, who was apprehended in Barangay Cabancalan, Mandaue City on October 29 following a request from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. According to Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), Yu allegedly leads a fraud syndicate operating in Manila that victimized more than 200 Taiwanese nationals and defrauded them of over P200 million.

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Taiwanese Fugitive Arrested in Mandaue

Meanwhile, South Korean Ha Jonhoo, 46, was arrested at the Newport Complex in Pasay City on November 2. He was wanted by South Korean authorities for his alleged involvement in an illegal online gambling operation. The bureau said Ha reportedly acted as a junket agent who facilitated remote baccarat gambling for Korean clients from June 2019 to December 2020. The operation allegedly involved 37 transactions amounting to approximately 154 million South Korean won, or US$114,000.

BI said both fugitives are presently detained at its detention facility in Taguig City, awaiting deportation proceedings. After deportation orders are issued, the bureau said both will be blacklisted, barring their return to the Philippines. BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said these arrests show the agency's efforts to prevent the country from becoming a refuge from justice, noting the bureau's continued vigilance to ensure observance of the law.

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These arrests demonstrate that international borders will not shield fugitives from accountability, Viado said. The Bureau remains vigilant in tracking down foreign nationals wanted for serious offenses and ensuring that those who violate our immigration laws face the appropriate legal consequences. The BI's operations against Yu and Ha highlight ongoing cooperation with foreign authorities. The arrest of Yu followed a request from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, while Ha was wanted by South Korean authorities.

Bureau Pursues Foreign Fugitives in Philippines

Both cases involve significant financial crimes. Yu is accused of leading a syndicate that defrauded over 200 Taiwanese nationals of more than P200 million, while Ha's alleged illegal gambling operation involved 37 transactions worth approximately 154 million South Korean won or US$114,000. The Bureau of Immigration continues to pursue foreign fugitives hiding in the Philippines. Commissioner Viado emphasized that the agency will not allow the country to be a safe haven for those evading justice.

The two fugitives remain in BI custody in Taguig City as deportation proceedings move forward. Once deported, they will be permanently barred from re-entering the Philippines.