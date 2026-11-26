1911 Gold Inc. has upsize its Canadian development expenses offering to C$14.1 million. Haywood Securities leads the best-efforts placement with closing expected December 2026.

1911 Gold Inc. (TSXV: AUMB; FRA: 2KY) has entered into a formal amendment agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. to significantly increase the scale of its current capital raising initiative. As the lead Agent and sole bookrunner, Haywood Securities Inc. is acting on its own behalf and represents a syndicate of agents that includes Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. and Ventum Financial Corp. Together, these entities are referred to as the Agents in the context of this transaction.

Offering Size Increase and Unit Structure

The Agents have officially agreed to increase the size of the previously announced best efforts private placement offering to up to C$14,100,000. This upsized offering allows for the sale of any combination of Canadian development expenses flow-through units and standard units. The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of these Offered Units are capped at C$14,100,000.

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Each Canadian development expenses unit, known as a CDE Unit, consists of one Common Share and one Warrant. These Common Shares and Warrants are designated as flow-through shares under the Income Tax Act (Canada). The Warrants associated with these shares are exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price per warrant share of $0.60. This exercise period extends for 36 months from the closing date of the upsized offering.

Over-Allotment Option and Exemption Details

1911 Gold Inc. has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 15 percent of the upsized offering. This over-allotment option can be exercised in any combination of standard units at the issue price and CDE units at the CDE issue price. The Agents may exercise this option in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the upsized offering.

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The offer and sale of these units will occur to eligible purchasers under the listed issuer financing prospectus exemption. This exemption applies under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and OSC Rule 45-513. These regulations apply in each of the provinces of Canada, with the specific exception of Quebec.

Furthermore, the units may also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. This international offering will occur on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Offers may also extend to other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States that are mutually agreed upon by the company and the agents, adhering to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions.

Tax Obligations and Use of Proceeds

For the CDE units, the company is required to incur Canadian development expenses equal to the gross proceeds of the sale. These expenses must be incurred after the closing date and prior to December 31, 2027. If proposed amendments to the Tax Act released by the Department of Finance (Canada) on September 15, 2026, are enacted in the proposed form, these will constitute immediate Canadian development expenses. The company must renounce these qualifying expenditures to the initial purchasers of the CDE units on or before December 31, 2027.

The net proceeds generated from the sale of the units will be utilized for general corporate and working capital purposes. Additionally, the offered units issued under the upsized offering pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions under applicable Canadian securities laws. The offering document related to this transaction is available under the company profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the company's website at www.1911gold.com.

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Closing Timeline and Agent Compensation

The upsized offering is expected to close on or about December 17, 2026, or on another date as agreed upon by the company and the agents. This closing is subject to certain conditions, including the receipt of all necessary approvals. Key approvals include the conditional listing approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and consent from applicable securities regulatory authorities. The offering is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In consideration for their services, the company has agreed to pay the agents a cash commission equal to 6.0 percent of the gross proceeds from the upsized offering. The agents will also receive a number of non-transferable compensation options equal to 6.0 percent of the aggregate number of offered units sold. Each compensation option is exercisable to acquire one common share at the issue price for a period of 24 months from the closing date.