19 New People’s Army Militants Killed in Enforcement Operation

National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) alleges that 19 members of the New People’s Army were killed in a combat operation in Toboso, Negros Occidental on April 19, 2026.

Gisalikway sa National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) ang alegasyon nga gimasaker ang 19 ka miyembro sa New People’s Army (NPA) sa nahitabong engkwentro niadtong Abril 19, 2026, sa Toboso , Negros Occidental .

Sigon pa ni NTF-Elcac Executive Director Undersecretary Ernesto Torres Jr. nga nanawagan ang kagamhanan sa mga sakop sa armadong grupo nga mosurender aron dili mahitabo ang engkuwentro. Giklaro sab ni Torres nga ang tanang 19 ka indibidwal nga nalambigit sa insidente mga combatant, apan pangankon sa walho’ng pundok nga ang uban sa mga nangamatay mga sibilyan, mag-uuma, ug researchers. Nagkanayon si Torres, base sa pahayag ni Maj.

Michael Samson, kumander sa 3rd Infantry Division, nga nasugatan sa tropa sa gobiyerno ang armados ang mga indibidwal ug adunay igong basehan ga sila mga combatant. Lakip sa lig-on nga ebidensiya ang resulta sa forensic nga gipadayag ni Police Col. Reynaldo Calaoa, diin 11 sa 19 ka namatay positibo sa gunpowder residue.

Gipasabot niya nga ang gunshot residue dali ra mawala tungod sa kahimtang sa palibot sama sa tubig, balod, balas, ug uban pang hinungdan, wala nagpasabot nga ang negatibong resulta sa paraffin test wala makapabuto ang usa ka tawo. Gihatagan sab niya og pananulitan ang kaso ni Roger Fabillar alias "Jong," nga giila nga kumander sa Northern Negros Front ug giangkon sa NPA nga usa sa ilang namatay, apan negatibo sa paraffin test. Niadtong Huwebes, Mayo 21, gipadayag ni Police Brig.

Gen. Dennis Wenceslao ang resulta sa imbestigasyon sa SOCO nga nakarekober og kapin sa 20 ka armas, bala, communication equipment, backpacks, duyan, medical supplies, ug ubang gamit sa gubat sa dapit diin nahitabo ang engkwentro





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New People’S Army Combat Killed Toboso Negros Occidental April 19 2026 Enforcement Operation

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