18,000+ Elementary, 45,000+ Secondary Teachers Pass LET

More than 18,000 elementary teachers and over 45,000 secondary teachers have successfully passed the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET), with 56.03 percent and 73.10 percent passing rates respectively.

MORE than 18,000 elementary teachers and over 45,000 secondary teachers have successfully passed the March 2026 Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET). In a statement, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) noted that 18,376 elementary teachers out of 32,796 examinees (56.03 percent) passed the examination.

Similarly, 45,001 secondary teachers out of 61,561 examinees (73.10 percent) successfully passed the LET. The agency also stated that of the elementary teacher passers, 15,670 are first timers and 2,706 are repeaters. For the passing secondary teachers, the PRC said 39,446 are first timers, and 5,555 are repeaters





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Licensure Examination For Teachers (LET) Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Elementary Teachers Secondary Teachers Passing Rate First Timers Repeaters

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