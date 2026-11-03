17th Karmapa Unveils Southeast Asia Tallest Stupa in Cavite

The 17th Gyalwa Karmapa Trinley Thaye Dorje inaugurated the Merit Field Lhabab Stupa in Trece Martires, Cavite. The 38-meter structure stands as the tallest in Southeast Asia.

On the eve of All Saints' Day, the modern landscape of Cavite echoed with the resonant sound of ritual horns, creating a stark contrast to the surrounding agri-residential developments and new highways. The 17th Gyalwa Karmapa Trinley Thaye Dorje led a significant gathering of devotees in Trece Martires, Cavite, to mark the completion and inauguration of the Merit Field Lhabab Stupa. This event drew international attention and pilgrims who traveled specifically from nations including Poland, Colombia, Malaysia, and Russia to witness the occasion. The spiritual leader, accompanied by Ven Nedo Kuchung Rinpoche and Lama Pema, guided the ceremony with a focus on unity and reflection.

Merit Field Lhabab Stupa Dimensions and Architecture

The Merit Field Lhabab Stupa has been officially reported as the tallest structure of its kind in Southeast Asia, rising 38 meters from its base to its pinnacle. It stands prominently above a large green field in Trece Martires, featuring outdoor staircases on all four sides that allow visitors to ascend the monument. The architectural design incorporates complex engineering and intricate elements that reflect deep traditional significance. Inside the high-ceilinged prayer hall at ground level, a central altar displays a golden statue of Shakyamuni Buddha. This statue is an exact replica of the image located at Bodhgaya in India, a site considered one of the most sacred in the world for Buddhists.

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Historical Selection and Construction Background

The site selection for the stupa was a lengthy process that concluded during the Karmapa's 2012 visit to the Philippines. According to tradition, the final decision was made when the Karmapa wandered among trees in what is now Merit Field and a mango fell directly into his open palm. This event was interpreted as a divine sign to establish the sacred space on that specific land. Construction required years of work, involving astrological calculations, sacred rites, and the careful vertical placement of precious sacred objects within the structure. Funding for the project was provided by the community and various benefactors associated with the Philippine Nedo Kagyu Foundation.

Global Pilgrim Presence and Spiritual Significance

The opening of the Merit Field Lhabab Stupa attracted a diverse array of international visitors who highlighted the global reach of the tradition. Alexandra Leonova, a Karma Kagyu follower from Russia, stated that she traveled to the Philippines to join her mind with His Holiness and Shakyamuni Buddha. The event showcased the tradition's ability to connect with people across different continents, with attendees noting the unique atmosphere created by the ritual horns and the presence of the Karmapa. The stupa serves as a conceptual mirror for devotees, designed to hold sacred texts, enshrine relics, and facilitate meditation focused on realizing one's true nature. The Karmapa explained to the attendees that Buddhism is primarily a method for becoming enlightened rather than merely a philosophy or religion.

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Philippine Nedo Kagyu Foundation Local Impact

The Philippine Nedo Kagyu Foundation, based in Bacood, Sta. Mesa, has been instrumental in the region's Buddhist landscape since its inception in 1995. Founded by Ven Lama Choyeng Dhundrup alongside a group of local Buddhists, the organization has maintained a strong focus on Tibetan Buddhist spirituality for residents in the Manila area. Ven Nedo Kuchung Rinpoche, the head of the foundation, expressed hopes that the blessings of the sacred stupa would extend in all directions. He emphasized the desire for the site to become a field of merit for countless beings, dispelling suffering and inspiring wisdom. The foundation is noted for attracting multigenerational families, a distinct characteristic in a country where Christian traditions dominate or secularism is prevalent.

Rituals and Ceremonial Practices During Inauguration

The inauguration featured specific rituals designed to purify the mind and bring blessings to attendees. Visitors on the opening day performed a ceremony involving the pouring of water over a statue of the Dzambala deity. This act represents the washing away of greed and attachment, aiming to bring both spiritual and material blessings. The prayer hall interior was filled with intricate offerings, including endless rows of candles, incense burners, offering bowls, and tormas. Tormas are intricately sculpted ritual cakes made from flour and butter that hold special significance in the ceremony. The Karmapa, described as a gently smiling man in his early 40s, wore maroon and golden yellow robes alongside his retinue of lamas. He emphasized that the stupa, whether small or gigantic, serves as a tool for understanding oneself and the universe.