Families and advocates mark 17 years since the 2009 Maguindanao massacre, pressing for full justice, compensation, and recognition of a 58th victim as the Chief Justice urges the Court of Appeals to resolve pending appeals swiftly.

Families of the 58 people killed in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre gathered again in Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, to mark the 17th anniversary of the tragedy and demand full justice.

Maguindanao Massacre Families Gather

More than 20 relatives of slain media workers and the Mangudadatu family attended a reunion lunch. Advocates also lit candles in Cotabato, Koronadal, Cagayan de Oro, Iloilo and Metro Manila. On Nov. 23, 2009, a convoy left Buluan to file the certificate of candidacy of then vice mayor Esmael Toto Mangudadatu for governor. His wife Genalyn, sisters and other female relatives took his place after reports of an ambush plot, believing women would be spared in a traditional Muslim rivalry.

Also read Chief Justice Zalameda Vows to Protect Judiciary Amid Maguindanao Massacre Anniversary

The convoy included 32 journalists and media workers covering the routine election errand. At a checkpoint along the highway of Barangay Alman, Ampatuan town, more than 100 armed men stopped the convoy. The victims were abducted, shot, and buried in mass graves dug with a government backhoe at Sitio Masalay. Fifty-eight people were killed, including Mangudadatu's wife, sisters, relatives, lawyers and aides.

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It remains the deadliest election-related violence in Philippine history and the deadliest single attack on journalists ever recorded. In December 2019, the Quezon City Regional Trial Court convicted Datu Andal Ampatuan Jr., Zaldy Ampatuan and other clan members of multiple counts of murder. But families say closure never came. Compensation awarded to victims heirs ranged from P55,000 to P12.6 million, yet many have received nothing.

Victims Families Await Unpaid Compensation

Ramonita Salaysay, widow of journalist Napoleon Salaysay, is still waiting for damages ordered in 2019. In 2020, Manila-based media figures and lawyers urged the government to auction convicted suspects properties to fund the indemnification, but the proposal remains unresolved. Senior high school student Franzitha Subang, 17, whose parents Ian Joker Subang and Eleanor Lea Dalmacio were killed, said scholarships for victims families have ended and she worries about her education.

As the third of her slain parents children, raised by an aunt, she said: It is so hard for me and my other siblings to survive our studies since there are no more scholarships. She added: What I learned in this life is that if you are powerful, you can easily get justice, but for us who are poor, it is next to impossible.

Jergin Dela Cruz, daughter of slain journalist Gina Dela Cruz, said her family has endured immeasurable hardship for 17 years. She appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for financial help, saying it would allow surviving family members to secure basic necessities. She also told journalists: I appeal to journalists across the entire country to continue and be brave in telling the truth.

Survivors Struggle With Education Costs

Ronnie Perante Jr., 25, whose father Ronnie Sr. worked for Gold Star Daily, said he could not finish college due to financial hardship and the end of educational assistance. The case should have ended long ago, he said. If they were truly in favor of us, it would have been resolved a long time ago. So there is really a lingering fear that the appeals will not go in our favor.

The compensation claims would be a big help as we move on. Lawyers representing the families urged the Court of Appeals to recognize photojournalist Reynaldo Bebot Momay of the Tacurong-based Midland Review as the 58th victim. Momay joined the convoy and his remains were never recovered. His daughter, Ma.

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Reynafe Momay-Castillo, said: Truthfully, at that time, my youngest son was only nine. Now, I already have a grandchild from him. But until now, we are still waiting for justice; even just acknowledging my father has not been done. On Monday, the University of the Philippines Mindanao student publication Himati held a candle-lighting ceremony and screened The 58th, an animated docudrama about her fight.

Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda, speaking at his first flag-raising ceremony as chief justice on Monday, urged the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals with dispatch. As we speak of protecting those who stand for justice, we must also remember the victims of the Ampatuan Massacre, whose 17th anniversary we commemorate today. The victims and their families have waited long enough, he said.

I therefore urge the Court of Appeals to resolve the pending appeals with dispatch, consistent with due process and rights of all parties. Pending before the Court of Appeals are appeals from convicted Ampatuan clan members following the 2019 trial court verdict, alongside petitions involving civil damages for the victims heirs.

Justice System Urged To Resolve Appeals

Mangudadatu, now a member of the House of Representatives from Maguindanao del Sur, said more than 70 suspects remain at large, although some have been arrested and others have died. Military authorities have confirmed the remaining suspects still pose a security threat to victims families and nearby villages. Mangudadatu also revealed that another media worker survived the attack and has remained silent. He said only he and the survivor know certain details of what happened.

He had hoped to wait until the 20th anniversary but decided to speak now: I had thought of waiting until two decades, but then I realized that maybe my life would not reach that far, or maybe theirs would not either. He urged the survivor to come forward and share what was witnessed and how they survived or were released by then Police Chief Inspector Zukarno Adil Dicay.