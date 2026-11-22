Seventeen major Philippine business organizations endorse newly appointed BIR Commissioner Rolando Ligon Jr., pledging support for tax modernization and improved business climate in a Nov 18, 2026 manifesto.

Seventeen prominent business and industry organizations in the Philippines have formally endorsed Rolando Ligon Jr., the newly appointed Commissioner of the Bureau of Internal Revenue. This coalition of corporate leaders published a joint manifesto on November 18, 2026, signaling strong confidence in his capacity to transform tax administration across the archipelago. The endorsement highlights a unified front between the private sector and the national tax agency, aiming to streamline revenue collection while enhancing services for citizens and corporations alike.

Business Leaders Endorse Ligon for Tax Efficiency

The collective statement issued by these influential groups expresses unwavering support for Ligon's leadership as he assumes control of the critical revenue-generating arm of the Philippine government. In their manifesto, the organizations articulated a shared belief that Ligon possesses the necessary expertise to drive the agency toward higher levels of operational efficiency. They emphasized that his tenure should be defined by a rigorous commitment to accountability, transparency, and integrity in all public service interactions.

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Signatories to this document include major entities such as the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Employers Confederation of the Philippines. Their explicit backing serves as a political and economic signal that the business community expects tangible improvements in how taxes are administered. This endorsement is particularly significant given the BIR's central role in funding national development projects, including infrastructure, healthcare, and education initiatives.

Signed by Key Industry Associations

The manifesto was formally signed by the heads of seventeen distinct organizations representing diverse sectors of the national economy. Alongside the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Philippine Exporters Confederation, other key signatories included the Chinese Filipino Business Club and the Philippine Hardware Foundation. These groups represent a broad spectrum of commercial interests, from manufacturing to logistics, indicating widespread support for the new commissioner's vision.

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Additional signatories comprised the Customs Bonded Warehouse Operators Confederation, the Philippine Iron and Steel Institute, and the Quezon City Association of Filipino-Chinese Businessmen. Regional and specialized chambers also lent their support, including the Bacolod Hardware Merchants Association and the Navotas San Rafael Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The list further extended to the Malabon Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Metro Angeles Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Philippine Ship Agents Association.

Smaller but influential chapters and alumni networks also participated in the endorsement, such as the PCCI-Malabon Chapter and the Customs Industry Training Institute Philippines. The Federation of Filipino Chinese Alumni Association concluded the list of supporters, demonstrating a cross-section of the business landscape. This diversity of signatories underscores the universal demand for a tax system that is both fair and functional for all types of enterprises operating within the country.

Ligon Promises Sustained Reform Efforts

Rolando Ligon Jr., a seasoned tax lawyer and certified public accountant, brings a unique blend of legal and accounting expertise to his role as a career civil servant. Upon his appointment, he publicly vowed to sustain and accelerate the ongoing reforms initiated by the Bureau of Internal Revenue. His background positions him to navigate the complex regulatory environment while ensuring that modernization efforts remain aligned with international standards of tax administration.

The business groups explicitly recognized the significant responsibility entrusted to Ligon as he steers the agency. They stated their confidence in his ability to lead a modern revenue agency that embraces innovation and strengthens institutional excellence. This confidence is rooted in the expectation that the BIR will evolve to respond dynamically to the changing needs of the Philippine economy and its taxpayers.

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Goals for Voluntary Compliance and Growth

The core objective of this partnership between the BIR and the business community is to foster a fairer and more efficient business environment. The manifesto outlines a commitment to work more closely with the bureau to address taxpayer concerns promptly and effectively. By improving the overall investment climate, the signatories believe they can encourage higher levels of voluntary tax compliance across all sectors.

Improved tax compliance is viewed not merely as a regulatory requirement but as a catalyst for sustained economic growth. The business leaders argue that a transparent and efficient tax system reduces uncertainty for investors and promotes long-term stability. By aligning their efforts with the Bureau of Internal Revenue, these organizations aim to create a collaborative framework that benefits both the government's revenue goals and the private sector's operational needs.

The ultimate implication of this endorsement is a projected improvement in the country's broader economic health. As the Bureau of Internal Revenue implements its modernization agenda with the support of key industry players, the potential for reduced friction in business operations increases. This synergy between public administration and private enterprise sets a precedent for cooperative governance in the Philippines.

Looking ahead, the success of this initiative will depend on the consistent application of the reforms promised by Commissioner Ligon. The seventeen organizations have positioned themselves as active stakeholders who will monitor progress and provide feedback to ensure the agency remains on track. Their collective voice will likely influence future policy discussions, ensuring that taxpayer services continue to evolve in tandem with the demands of a modern digital economy.