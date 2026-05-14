16 Suspects Arrested in Bongo Truck Incident, Critical Situation in Manticao, Misamis Oriental

Police arrested 16 suspects in a critical situation in Manticao, Misamis Oriental, where a bongo truck was involved in a collision with a trailer truck, resulting in injuries to passengers. The incident occurred in Cagayan de Oro City and was headed to Iligan City.

Hindi bababa sa 16 katao ang nasugatan—dalawa sa kanila ang kritikal—sa nangyaring banggaan ng tatlong sasakyan sa Manticao , Misamis Oriental . Sa ulat ni James Paolo Yap sa GMA Regional TV One Mindanao nitong Huwebes, sinabing lumabas sa imbestigasyon ng pulisya na bumangga ang isang bongo truck sa likuran ng isang trailer truck , habang ang isang sports utility vehicle (SUV) na kasunod nito ang bumangga rin sa bongo truck .

Pawang nakasakay sa bongo truck ang mga sugatan. Ayon kay Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) Spokesperson Police Major Joann Navarro, isang lalaki na nakasakay sa likod ng bongo truck at babaeng nakapuwesto sa passenger side ang nagtamo ng malubhang mga sugat, Ligtas naman ang mga sakay sa iba pang sasakyan na nasangkot sa sakuna.

Base sa imbestigasyon, galing ang bongo truck sa Cagayan de Oro City at patungo sa direksyon ng Iligan City nang bumangga siya sa truck na illegal na nakaparada. Sinabi ni Navarro na hinihintay pa ng mga imbestigador kung sino ang magsasampa ng reklamo sa nangyaring insidente





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Bongo Truck Collision Trailer Truck Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) Suspects Critical Situation Manticao Misamis Oriental Cagayan De Oro City Iligan City

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