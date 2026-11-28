Eastwood Mall announces thirteen Filipino personalities, including Carlos Yulo and Jillian Ward, will receive stars at the 2026 Eastwood Walk of Fame ceremony on December 1.

The Eastwood Mall has officially announced that thirteen prominent Filipino personalities will be honored with their own stars at the Eastwood Walk of Fame 2026. This prestigious recognition celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields, ranging from entertainment and media to sports and education.

Star Recipients and Honorees Announced

The roster of honorees includes actress and television personality Jillian Ward, known for her role in Sparkle, and Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, who dominates the gymnastics arena. Also receiving recognition is Will.i.am, better known as Apl.de.Ap, the renowned member of the Black Eyed Peas, along with popular content creator Cong TV.

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Other notable figures on the list include actress Andrea Brillantes, veteran actor Eric Quizon, and business personality Tim Yap. Geleen Eugenio, a respected media personality, is also included in this distinguished group. The announcement highlights the diverse talents representing the Philippines on national and international stages.

Radio and Financial Experts Receive Recognition

Radio personalities from the popular Filipino talk show Boys Night Out will also be honored with stars at the event. Their inclusion underscores the mall's commitment to recognizing influential voices in broadcasting and audio media. This addition expands the scope of the walk beyond just television and film.

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Content creator Will Dasovich joins the list of digital influencers receiving this accolade. Additionally, financial educator Chinkee Tan, known for his work in personal finance and motivational speaking, will be honored. This diversity reflects the broad impact these individuals have had on Filipino culture and society.

Event Details and Ceremony Information

The public is invited to witness the unveiling of these stars on December 1, with the ceremony scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place along the Eastwood City Walk in Quezon City. This date provides a clear timeframe for fans and supporters to attend and celebrate the achievements of these honorees.

The Eastwood Walk of Fame operates in partnership with the German Moreno Walk of Fame Foundation. This collaboration ensures that the selection process and the honor itself meet high standards of prestige. The foundation is dedicated to recognizing Filipino contributions to the arts and entertainment industry.

Significance of the Eastwood Walk of Fame

Stars on the Eastwood Walk of Fame are awarded to Filipino personalities who have demonstrated excellence and longevity in their fields. The initiative aims to immortalize the legacies of those who have shaped Philippine pop culture, sports, and media. It serves as a public tribute to their hard work and dedication.

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By honoring figures like Carlos Yulo and Apl.de.Ap, the mall highlights achievements that have brought global recognition to the Philippines. The inclusion of content creators like Cong TV and Will Dasovich also shows an adaptation to the modern digital landscape. This approach ensures the walk remains relevant to contemporary audiences.

The ceremony on December 1 will serve as a gathering point for fans, family, and colleagues of the honorees. It offers a chance to celebrate the cultural impact of these individuals in a tangible and permanent way. The stars will remain on display, allowing visitors to pay respects to these industry leaders for years to come.

For those planning to attend, arriving early is advisable to secure a good viewing spot along the Eastwood City Walk. The event is expected to draw large crowds of supporters eager to see their favorite stars unveiled. It promises to be a memorable evening celebrating Filipino talent and achievement.