13 EU Member States Present Study Options at European Higher Education Fair 2026

Representatives from 13 European Union member states presented study opportunities ahead of the European Higher Education Fair 2026, which runs Nov. 20-21 at Robinsons Manila and online Nov. 23-25. The fair features more than 70 universities and education partners.

Representatives from 13 European Union member states presented study opportunities in their countries at the European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) 2026 press conference. The fair will take place on Nov. 20-21 at the Midtown Atrium of Robinsons Manila, followed by online sessions on Nov. 23-25.

EHEF 2026 will bring together more than 70 universities, embassies and education partners. This year's fair will feature representatives from 13 EU member states: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Under the theme EU: Pathways to Excellence. Building the Future, the fair offers visitors a chance to explore postgraduate studies in Europe.

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Scholarships And Erasmus Plus Initiatives

Visitors can speak with representatives about postgraduate programs, admission requirements, tuition fees, scholarships and life in Europe. The fair will also feature EU-supported education and research initiatives, including 28DIGITAL Master School, Erasmus+ and EURAXESS. These programs connect students and researchers with opportunities across European universities and research institutions. In her opening remarks, Agata Nowicka, deputy head of Mission of the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, highlighted how studying abroad can contribute to closer international cooperation.

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When students learn in another country, they gain more than academic knowledge. They encounter new ideas, experience different cultures and develop an understanding that can strengthen cooperation long after their studies have ended, she said. The new EU-Philippines Enhanced Partnership, launched on July 24, builds on existing education cooperation. It includes a commitment to student and staff exchanges, and closer links between European and Philippine universities.

Between 2021 and 2025, 364 Filipinos received Erasmus Mundus scholarships to pursue joint master's programs at European universities. In 2026, another 85 Filipino students were accepted into the Erasmus+ program. Filipino alumni Jan Carlo Castro and Jessica Isabelle Badua, both EHEF Goodwill Ambassadors, also shared their experiences of studying in Europe. Castro recounted studying in Portugal, Ireland, Poland and Austria, and spending time in the Netherlands during his internship.

Alumni Testimonials On European Education

Their testimonials underscored the academic and personal benefits of European education. The event also highlighted how alumni networks help sustain ties between the Philippines and Europe. The press conference was held on Oct. 28 at the Yuchengco Museum in Makati City. It gathered diplomats, education officials and partners ahead of the main fair dates.

Organizers said the fair aims to guide Filipino students through the application process and help them compare options across countries. They encouraged prospective students to prepare questions on requirements, costs and scholarships. With more than 70 institutions participating, EHEF 2026 is expected to be a key platform for EU-Philippine education cooperation. The online sessions will allow those outside Metro Manila to join and access the same information.