12th Fatality Recovered from Angeles City Building Collapse; 8 Still Missing

Authorities in Angeles City, Pampanga have recovered the 12th body from a collapsed building, with 27 rescued and 8 still missing. Search operations continue.

Authorities on early Monday morning recovered the 12th fatality from a collapsed building in Angeles City , Pampanga , amid ongoing search and retrieval operations. The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Central Luzon reported that the victim was extricated from the rubble in Barangay Balibago at 4:12 a.m. of June 1, hours after the victim was initially located at 10:46 p.m. Sunday.

The operation required extensive debris removal and access creation using pry bars, sledge hammers, jack hammers, and acetylene cutting equipment. These tools enabled responders to break through concrete, cut steel obstructions, and safely reach the casualty location within the collapse site, the BFP Central Luzon said. Personnel from the Angeles City Health Office also conducted disinfection procedures throughout the operation to help protect responders working in the area.

The BFP Central Luzon added that search and retrieval efforts continue at the collapse site as responders press on with the ongoing operation. As of posting time, 27 out of the 47 victims of the building collapse were rescued while eight victims remain missing. The incident has drawn significant attention from local authorities and the community, highlighting the dangers of inadequate building safety standards. The collapsed building, which housed several commercial establishments and residential units, was reportedly constructed decades ago.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the collapse, with initial assessments pointing to possible structural weaknesses exacerbated by recent heavy rains. The Angeles City government has declared a state of calamity to expedite rescue and relief efforts. Families of the victims are being provided with support and counseling. The BFP and other search and rescue teams continue to work tirelessly, hoping to find any remaining survivors amidst the debris.

The operation remains dangerous due to the instability of the remaining structure, requiring careful coordination among responders. The community has rallied together, offering donations and manpower to assist in the search efforts. Local officials have vowed to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal action against those responsible for the building's maintenance and construction. The tragedy serves as a grim reminder of the importance of enforcing building codes and ensuring public safety in all structures





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Building Collapse Angeles City Search And Rescue Fatalities Pampanga

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