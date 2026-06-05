10th Philippine International Motor Show Brings Electric and Hybrid Vehicles to the Forefront

The 10th Philippine International Motor Show has officially opened at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, featuring 17 car brands and over 150 vehicles. The event showcases a range of electric and hybrid vehicles from various brands, including Suzuki, Isuzu, Nissan, MG, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Jetour, BAIC, Chery, Kia, Jaecoo, Foton, Geely, and Honda.

The 10th Philippine International Motor Show officially opened on June 4, 2026, at the World Trade Center Metro Manila. This year, 17 car brands are participating with around 150 vehicles between them.

Yesterday saw a slew of previews, launches, and even a couple of robots. Top Gear Philippines managing editor Leandre Grecia took a quick lap around PIMS 2026 to get a glimpse of what each brand brought to the table. Suzuki Philippines debuted its first fully electric vehicle in the e-Vitara crossover. It was showcased alongside the three-door Jimny, the XL7, the Dzire, and the relatively new Fronx.

Isuzu Philippines previewed the facelifted D-Max, putting the sharper-looking pickup center stage. Nissan Philippines also previewed the new Kicks e-Power, the fully electric Primera, and the plug-in hybrid Navara Pro. MG Motor Philippines pulled off a hat trick by launching three new electrified vehicles: The plug-in hybrid HS and RX9, along with the fully electric 4 Urban. Toyota Motor Philippines premiered the highly anticipated Land Cruiser FJ, the fully electric Hilux (along with diesel-powered variants), and the hybrid LC300.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines showcased the plug-in hybrid Outlander SUV, while also overhauling the XForce lineup with new variants that start at just P1.119 million. Jetour Auto Philippines displayed its most prominent offerings, including the popular T1 Lightning i-DM. BAIC Philippines focused on its hybrid SUV, the B40e Pro Trailmaster rEV, and also displayed the larger B60e Beaumont rEV and the smaller B30e Dune Hybrid.

Chery Philippines returned with the all-new Chery QEV, which is dressed in a fresh design with 405km of driving range. Kia Philippines announced that the Sportage Turbo Hybrid, EV3, and PV5 are all coming to the Philippines this year. Jaecoo previewed and opened reservations for the fully electric J5, and Foton Philippines went all-in on electrification with an all-electric lineup at the motor show. Geely Philippines announced the EX2's suggested retail prices ahead of its official launch on June 23.

Honda Cars Philippines unveiled its new logo, which features a sleeker and more modern design. Subaru Philippines officially launched the hybrid Crosstrek e-Boxer, which is now on offer for P1.998 million, with two colorways available





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Philippine International Motor Show Electric Vehicles Hybrid Vehicles Suzuki E-Vitara Isuzu D-Max Nissan Kicks E-Power MG HS And RX9 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Mitsubishi Outlander SUV Jetour T1 Lightning I-DM BAIC B40e Pro Trailmaster Rev Chery QEV Kia Sportage Turbo Hybrid Jaecoo J5 Foton Traveller Sierra And Harabas Geely EX2 Honda Prelude

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