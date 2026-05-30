10-Year-Old Student Proposes Flood Control Solutions to Cebu City Mayor

During a dialogue on May 29, 2026, Annanda Fang, a Grade 5 pupil at the Cebu International School, presented flood control project ideas to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival. She discussed flood risks, prevention methods, and community-based solutions to enhance the city's disaster preparedness. The student inquired about the mayor's responsibilities during floods, city programs for flood control, identification of flood-prone areas, and community awareness initiatives. Mayor Archival explained his primary responsibility is public welfare, prioritizing basic services and disaster response. The dialogue also touched on sustainable measures like reforestation, rainwater harvesting, and water catchment systems, with the mayor noting that deforestation and developments near waterways worsen flooding. Annanda proposed a solar-powered sensor-based flood monitoring and alarm system for early warnings.

On May 29, 2026, a notable meeting took place where Annanda Fang, a 10-year-old Grade 5 student from the Cebu International School, presented her flood control project to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

Along with her teacher Michelle Lacerna, Annanda engaged the mayor in a conversation about flood risks, prevention strategies, and community-driven solutions to improve the city's disaster preparedness. The dialogue highlighted the active participation of a young citizen in addressing critical urban challenges. The student asked Mayor Archival about his duties and responsibilities, especially during flood events. She probed into the city's programs for flood control, identification of flood-prone areas, and methods for alerting and guiding communities about flood risks.

The mayor responded by emphasizing that his main priority is ensuring public welfare through essential services such as healthcare, education, sanitation, traffic management, and disaster response. During floods, he said, local authorities focus on immediate rescue operations and ensuring the safety of affected residents. He also outlined long-term flood mitigation measures, including reforestation to restore natural water absorption, rainwater harvesting, and constructing water catchment systems to manage runoff and prevent river overflow.

He noted that deforestation and infrastructure development near waterways have exacerbated the city's flooding situation. Annanda presented her own proposal: a solar-powered sensor-based flood monitoring and alarm system designed to detect rising water levels and provide early warnings to communities, facilitating timely evacuations. This innovative solution underscores the potential of youth contributions to climate resilience and urban planning





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Flood Control Cebu City Student Proposal Disaster Preparedness Community Solutions

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